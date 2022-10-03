Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan protests possible gas extraction by China in contested waters

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has lodged a protest with China, believing it has begun extracting natural gas in a contested area of the East China Sea, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force has confirmed a flare at a structure thought to be a Chinese drilling rig, the ministry said.

The structure was located in May on the Chinese side of a Japan-proposed median line separating the two nations' exclusive economic zones in the sea, according to the ministry.

Tokyo has repeatedly called on Beijing to stop its development of gas fields near the median line while negotiations over a 2008 bilateral accord on joint gas development in the area remain stalled and to agree to resume the talks as soon as possible.

The negotiations were suspended in 2010 when bilateral tensions grew following a Chinese trawler's collision with a Japan Coast Guard vessel.

"It is extremely regrettable that the Chinese side is proceeding with unilateral development in the sea area, while the boundaries of (Japanese and Chinese) exclusive economic zones...have yet to be fixed," the ministry said.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, "strongly protested" to China over its latest activity through the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, it said.

So far, Tokyo has found 18 structures set up by China on the Chinese side of the median line in the sea.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

how about neither country extracts gas from the contested waters?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

If the structure and drilling is on the Chinese side, what is the issue with Japan?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Do they want China to extract on the Japanese side of the Japanese proposed median line?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan needs to be doing the same thing on their side of the line. Don't bother protesting to China, they aren't going to give a rodent's rear end.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hey Japan, turn about is fair play! Send your drilling rigs out, and "share" the wealth!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

At a time when Japan urgently needs its own supply of gas, this gives a perfect opportunity for them to show some backbone and start extracting gas from their side! Send in the rigs NOW!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo