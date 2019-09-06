Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan protests Putin message celebrating new factory on disputed isle

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan lodged a protest with Russia after its President Vladimir Putin sent a video message to celebrate the opening of a new seafood processing factory on the disputed Shikotan Island, a government official said Friday.

Putin's message, sent shortly before he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok on Thursday to discuss a postwar peace treaty, was seen as flaunting Russia's ongoing control of the island, which Japan claims along with three others lying off Hokkaido.

The head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Russia Division, Tetsuji Miyamoto, on Thursday told a counselor at the Russian Embassy in Tokyo by phone that the move is "incompatible with Japan's stance," according to the official.

The islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan's defeat in World War II.

Tokyo argues the seizure was illegal and has demanded the islands be returned. The dispute has prevented the countries from signing a formal peace treaty more than seven decades on.

While Abe and Putin agreed last year to step up negotiations for a treaty, Russia has recently hardened its stance on the issue, last month sending Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to visit the largest of the islands, Etorofu.

In their meeting on the fringes of a regional economic forum, Abe and Putin agreed to continue "future-oriented" talks but did not make significant headway.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said Abe reiterated the country's stance regarding the islands, without giving further details.

Before returning to Tokyo on Friday, Abe met with Japanese business leaders and expressed satisfaction with progress in the economic cooperation plan between Japan and Russia that began in 2016.

Abe said the start of flights by Japan's two major airlines connecting Narita airport and Vladivostok next spring would "bring the Russian Far East closer."

He also met with Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football, or FIFA, the governing body of world soccer.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Families

6 Tips For Staying Fit With A Baby in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo