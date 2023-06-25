Japan protests Russia's declaring Sept 3 as day of victory over 'militaristic' Japan

Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country's decision to declare Sept 3 a day of victory over "militaristic Japan" - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.
"The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow's move "extremely regrettable".
Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of Sept 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War II - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan, according to Japanese media reports.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
sakurasuki
While the whole world and world leaders cautiously watch how Wagner and Putin matter evolve, Japan only lodge protest over how Russia naming things
https://japantoday.com/category/world/russian-mercenaries'-revolt-undermines-putin-and-could-lead-to-further-challenges-to-his-rule