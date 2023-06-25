Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members, in Tokyo
Chief of Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Japan protests Russia's declaring Sept 3 as day of victory over 'militaristic' Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country's decision to declare Sept 3 a day of victory over "militaristic Japan" - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow's move "extremely regrettable".

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of Sept 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War II - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan, according to Japanese media reports.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

While the whole world and world leaders cautiously watch how Wagner and Putin matter evolve, Japan only lodge protest over how Russia naming things

https://japantoday.com/category/world/russian-mercenaries'-revolt-undermines-putin-and-could-lead-to-further-challenges-to-his-rule

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo