Toyota Motor Corp Chairman Akio Toyoda Image: REUTERS file
politics

Russia bans entry of 13 Japan business leaders, including Toyota, Rakuten chiefs over sanctions

By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Japan's government said Wednesday it has protested against Russia's announcement that it is permanently banning 13 Japanese citizens, mostly business leaders of prominent companies including Toyota Motor Corp, in retaliation for Tokyo's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the ban “limits Japanese companies’ legitimate activities (in Russia), and is absolutely not acceptable.”

Hayashi said his government has lodged a protest against Russia over the entry ban.

Hayashi was commenting on an announcement by Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday that it was permanently banning 13 Japanese people, including Toyota Chair Akio Toyoda and Rakuten Group Inc CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, as well as Japan International Cooperation Agency President Akihiko Tanaka, from entering Russia.

No reasons were given for the selection of the people subject to the entry ban.

Japan has been closely cooperating with the Group of Seven industrialized nations to impose sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine because of growing concern about the conflict’s impact in Asia, where China has been increasingly expanding its military presence and threatening to use force to exert its control over self-governed Taiwan.

Japan has already faced a series of reprisals from Russia, including the suspension of bilateral talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo that included negotiations over disputed islands. Moscow has also announced entry bans on hundreds of Japanese lawmakers including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and some of his predecessors.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Sorry, why is Japan protesting again?

They imposed sanctions over the evil Russia, but they are complaining when the Russians are paying in kind??

Sorry, this hypocrisy is too hilarious to be taken seriously.

-6 ( +6 / -12 )

What were you expecting Hayashi and Kishida? A red carpet?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

None of them will lose any sleep.

Go pound sand, fascist Russia. Japan is peaceful and civilized - Russia never will be.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Were these planning on visiting anytime soon for some major deal? If anything, I would pull my companies out of Russia.

Russia wants to ban people, but it also trying to force, blackmail, and threaten foreign companies to stay in the country.

The hypocrisy coming from Russia is strong!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Communism: the wrecker of even the highest IQ White and East Asian societies.

Hopefully being called Stalin, Che or Mao will be as demeaning as being called Hitler.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

