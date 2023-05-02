Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan protests S Korean politician's landing on disputed islands

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government protested Tuesday a visit by a South Korean politician to South Korean-administered, Japanese-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan.

The visit by the opposition lawmaker earlier Tuesday comes a few days before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's two-day visit to Seoul starting Sunday amid thawed ties between the two countries.

Japan's Foreign Ministry lodged the protest saying that the visit on Tuesday to Takeshima, also known as Dokdo in South Korea, was "thoroughly unacceptable and extremely regrettable."

The two neighboring countries' ties have long been strained over wartime and territorial issues. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel