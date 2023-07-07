Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A set of remote islands called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese
Japan protests to S Korea over military drill on disputed islands

TOKYO

Japan lodged a protest with South Korea over military drills it conducted on disputed islands, saying it was "extremely regrettable", the foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

The foreign ministry said it summoned a senior diplomat at the South Korean embassy in Tokyo, and the Japanese embassy in Seoul also summoned a senior South Korea official to make the protest.

"Takeshima is indisputably an inherent territory of Japan, in light of historical facts and based on international law," the ministry said in the statement. "The drills by the South Korean military are unacceptable and extremely regrettable."

The two nations have long been at loggerheads over the sovereignty of the group of islets called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in Korea, which lie about halfway between the East Asian neighbors in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

"The East Sea territory defense exercise was carried out to conduct our mission to protect our territory, people and property," a South Korean military official said.

The South Korean military has conducted the military drill routinely every year, the official added.

I be interested in scuba diving around those

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Putin win by default by dealing with dysfunctional Asian leaders,they going to chastised Putin,when they at each other throats

0 ( +0 / -0 )

