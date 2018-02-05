Japan protests unified Korea Olympic flag with disputed isles

Japan said Monday it had lodged a protest with South Korea over the "unacceptable" use of a unified Korean Olympic flag that features a set of disputed islands.
The two Koreas have agreed to march together under the unification flag -- a pale blue silhouette of the peninsula -- at the Games' opening ceremony on Feb 9, and to form a combined women's ice hockey team.
The flag shows a blue dot indicating the islands in the Sea of Japan controlled by South Korea but claimed by Tokyo.
They are known as "Dokdo" in Korean and "Takeshima" in Japanese.
"The flag is unacceptable, based on our stance on our sovereignty of Takeshima," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding the incident with just days until the start of the Games in Pyeongchang was "extremely regrettable."
"We lodged a protest strongly insisting on our stance through diplomatic channels to South Korea," he said, adding that Tokyo will continue to urge Seoul to deal with the case "appropriately."
The new spat comes a month after Japan opened a museum in Tokyo devoted to the disputed islands, drawing an immediate protest from South Korea.
The museum, run by the Japanese government, also displays documents and photographs defending Japan's claims over another set of islands disputed with China.
The controversial flag has already been waved by spectators during a women's ice hockey practice match between Sweden and the unified Korean team.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will travel to South Korea for the opening ceremony of the Games, where he is expected to hold talks on Korean "comfort women" used by the Japanese as war-time sex slaves -- another thorny issue between the two countries.© 2018 AFP
David Varnes
Oh, the utter ridiculousness. At least they hit all the right meaningless vocabulary: sovereignty, extremely regrettable, unacceptable.
About the only thing missing was 'correct interpretation of history.'
marcelito
Oh...bugger off Suga...maybe if you closed that silly museum ( another waste of our tax money ) or at least pretend you might look into it you might have had some moral high ground on this. Yes, its all so " unacceptable and regrettable to read about this after yesterday reading the headline about Abe planning to ask Moon for " co operation " in the event of contingency on the Korean peninsula and today planning to ask SK to not scale down their war exercises with the US just so that Abe can appear as the tough guy to his domestic voters.
Strikebreaker555
Give it a rest for christ sake, Japan. Are you really going to destroy the friendly Korean sentiment by pointing out errors in their unification flag, whose errors by the way only applies for you Japan.
Are these islands worth more for you, than a world where North and South Koreans can enjoy and thrive together? That's just the ultimate cynical and Machiavellian stance I've seen. You even colonized Korea, and yet again you are claiming their areas!? Abe, calm down and just see the world pass on for a slight second without your stupid involvement.
Reckless
unsportsmanlike conduct by Korea! save the geopolitics for after the games,,,
dcog9065
SK is a joke and Japan should no longer engage them or consider them legitimate. They keep bringing up their prostitutes even though that non-issue was settled decades ago. Unfortunately SK's fate is sealed in the upcoming Korea War, so these lashings out are to be expected from them
nandakandamanda
Aw, but that blue spot is about the only thing Koreans can agree about!
bjohnson23
Japan needs to put SDF and a unit of the allied so called strong alliance US forces on that island. The US supports both countries but these days SK seems more supportive of China with Moon in power.
Ex_Res
In the real diplomatic world :
Protest noted. Bye bye.
I am Sam
i wish there was a better picture with a higher resolution of the “joint” flag accompanying the article. The only prominent island depicted is Jeju located SW of the pennisula.
mmwkdw
Wonder if N. Korea purposely designed the unified Korea flag with the inclusion of the Islands in order to orchestrate this exact predictable response from Japan.... the aim of which ?
Goodlucktoyou
Protest against peace. Nice one abe.
gaijintraveller
Remember how Japan's claim to the Senkakus depends mainly on the argument that their occupation of the islands. Well, how do you explain that South Korea's occupation of the Dokdos does not entitle Korea to claim ownership of the islands?
elephant200
The South Koreans didn't see North Korea is a threat, instead under President Moon policy of appeasement the Communist Korea he sees Japan is a threat. Sure he understood such a flag with Dokdo included will irritating Japan but he just doesn't cares at all. The leaders in Peking were laughing loudly at that so called democracy alliance in North East asia! Very embarassing indeed.
saitamaliving
In case you wonder about Japan's reaction: Japan is forced to do so if they don't want to lose entitlement on Takeshima. Both countries have their story but South Korea occupies the islands, Japan held back not to start a new war. Nevertheless the claim persists. If they don't renew this claim regularly, they could lose it.
Japan wants to have this matter settled by the ICJ but South Korea refrains to do so. In their oppinion there is no problem. Quite the contrary for SK, keeping up the situation is useful, since always pointing out the islands on commercials, weather forecasts, etc. Japan must react and this is what South Korea wants! It's a perfect way to deviate from domestic politics and aborad it looks like Japan is still the aggressor.
To my knowledge, Japan agreed on respecting an ICJ rule, so it's up to South Korea to finally finish this blame game: Accept Japan's offer to settle this by the ICJ. But do you want to?
browny1
This is a little confusing. There are 3 "Unification Flags" which have been used off and on since the 1990 Asian Games.
One has only Jeju. Another has Jeju and Ulleungdo. And another has Jeju, Ulleungdo and Dokdo / Takeshima.
From the photo it looks like they are using the first with only Jeju, which I heard was the official stance.
Maybe a late change.
Anyone know for sure?