Japan provides ¥50 bil loan to India to fight coronavirus

The Japanese government said Tuesday it has pledged loans of 50 billion yen ($472 million) to India as the South Asian country struggles to contain the new coronavirus pandemic.

The loans will support the development of hospitals equipped with intensive care units and other facilities to cope with infected patients, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

India currently has the third-highest number of infection cases in the world with about 3.62 million.

The aid is also expected to enhance the use of telemedicine in numerous villages across India, it said.

Separately, Japan also pledged a grant aid of 1 billion yen to India for the provision of high-concentration oxygen generators to coronavirus patients.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki and C.S. Mohapatra, additional secretary of Department of Economic Affairs at India's Finance Ministry exchanged notes for the loans and the grant aid on Monday in New Delhi.

© KYODO