 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan questions U.S. over likely imposition of higher auto tariffs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan has raised questions with the United States about the planned imposition of higher tariffs on auto imports, the top government spokesman said Wednesday, underlining concerns about the impact the increased duties would have on Japan's vitally important auto sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will probably announce higher auto tariffs of around 25 percent on April 2, up from the current 2.5 percent.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed Japan will "respond appropriately by looking into the details of the (tariffs) when they are revealed and how they impact Japan."

The United States is a major market for Toyota Motor Corp and other Japanese automakers.

"We have already raised the issue with the U.S. government, given the importance of the auto industry," Hayashi said at a regular press conference.

Japan has been seeking an exemption from higher tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump plans to implement on March 12.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Trump has been direct and plain in his pronouncements on tariffs.

There is no doubt.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel