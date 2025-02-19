Japan questions U.S. over likely imposition of higher auto tariffs

Japan has raised questions with the United States about the planned imposition of higher tariffs on auto imports, the top government spokesman said Wednesday, underlining concerns about the impact the increased duties would have on Japan's vitally important auto sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will probably announce higher auto tariffs of around 25 percent on April 2, up from the current 2.5 percent.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed Japan will "respond appropriately by looking into the details of the (tariffs) when they are revealed and how they impact Japan."

The United States is a major market for Toyota Motor Corp and other Japanese automakers.

"We have already raised the issue with the U.S. government, given the importance of the auto industry," Hayashi said at a regular press conference.

Japan has been seeking an exemption from higher tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump plans to implement on March 12.

© KYODO