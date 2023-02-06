Japan criticizes Russia's 'illegal occupation' of disputed isles

The Japanese government and civic groups on Tuesday criticized Russia for its "illegal occupation" of disputed islands off Hokkaido in a rally demanding their return, with Tokyo using the phrase for the first time in five years following a deterioration of bilateral ties over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
"It is completely unacceptable that the Northern Territories have yet to be returned since the Soviet Union's illegal occupation of them 77 years ago," a statement adopted during the annual event in Tokyo said in reference to the islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils.
The territorial row has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a postwar peace treaty.
The government-sponsored event was held for the first time since Russia launched its war against its western neighbor on Feb 24 last year.
Japan has imposed punitive sanctions against Russia over the aggression, prompting Moscow since March last year to suspend the decades-old peace treaty negotiations and bilateral visa-free exchange programs, including one that allows Japanese former residents to visit the graves of their ancestors on the islands.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed hopes for a resumption of such exchange activities between the two countries, describing the goal as "one of the top priorities" in Japan-Russia ties.
He also said the government maintains its stance that it will seek to "resolve the territorial issue with Russia and sign a postwar peace treaty despite the current severe state of bilateral ties."
The ceremony has been held every year on "Northern Territories Day," which falls on Feb 7. On the same day in 1855, Japan and Russia concluded a Treaty of Commerce, Navigation and Delimitation, drawing a national border that put the four islands inside Japanese territory.
In 2019 and 2020, the rally's statement did not use the phrase "illegal occupation," apparently to avoid increasing tensions with Moscow. Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had made resolving the dispute one of his top ambitions.
But in the following two years, after Abe left office, the statement's wording was revised to call Russia's presence in the islands an "occupation without legal basis."
Japan says the Soviet Union illegally seized the islands -- Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group -- soon after Japan's surrender in World War II on Aug 15, 1945. Russia claims the action was legitimate.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Criticizes then what? Send troops and amphibious unit to retake those isles?
Larr Flint
Russia should return those islands as soon as possible.
Also they should return south Sakhalin as it was a part of Japan before.
Yrral
The US gave Stalin the Kuril
Moonraker
Instead of decades of bleating about these islands, maybe Japan should just be grateful it wasn't partitioned after the war with the Soviet Union controlling Hokkaido and Honshu all the way down to Tokyo. But, of course, it was the bomb that prevented that.
Fredrik
That sounds like a call to war. Japan was lucky not to be split in half, like East and West Germany. (That would have happened if US had not bombed Hiroshima, ending the war early.)
mammamia
here we go time to get those islands back they are full of natural gas too!
OssanAmerica
No don't bother criticizing. Take Russia to the ICJ. If they won't agree to settle the dispute through legal means let the world see it. Drop their bad image down further than it already is. Otherwise, amend paragraph 1 of Article 9 to remove "territorial disputes" and take them. Form an alliance with Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, any other nations that have had their territory stolen from them by Russia. Former Soviet satellites like Poland and the Baltic States would be happy to support it.
Awa no Gaijin
Exactly !
The allies bombed Japan but also saved it from being taken over by the USSR !
And anyway they had a chance to sign that treaty before already.
Dithering doesn't work !
Peter14
Russia is not in the habit of returning stolen lands. It is so far away from returning the Northern Territories that it is actively engaged in an invasion to steal even more lands, this time from Ukraine. The only way to ever get them back is through war. Sad but true.
In the perfect world, Putin and his like are purged from Russia and it becomes a good European citizen whos first act is to return all stolen lands. Unfortunately that is closer to a dream than reality.
gintonic
Let's sanction Russia, issue this kind of statement and then act all surprised as Russia gives Japan the cold shoulder & doesn't wanna sit down to talk.
OssanAmerica
Totally false. The US gave Stalin the right to take what Russia had lost in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904/05, which included Sahkalin and the Northern Kuriles.This was established through the Cairo and Potsdam declarations.
However Stalin took the Southern Kuriles, which became Japanese territory in 1855 by a negotiated Treaty with Russia. Hence theUnited States considers the four islands Japanese territory under illegal Russian occupation.
indigo
KISHIDA clearly wants WAR depite what originally Hokkaido was AINU territory, AINU the people that the Japanese killed!
OssanAmerica
What about all the Ainu on Sahkalin that Russia killed?
finally rich
Communist countries are not in the habit of returning stolen lands.
Fixed for you. And some people here insist in saying China/Russia are not communist.
Honestly, do you know any communist country on Earth that wakes up one day and says "yeah, this is not working, guess we can stop and give up being communists" ?
Yrral
Peter14,the US gave Stalin the Kuril,if the US do not care,why should Japanese,maybe Australia return all it stolen land
Yrral
Ossan the US do not care about Japanese island,we bought Alaska dirt cheap
finally rich
And yes, communism corrupts the very core and values of societies they happen to poison. A shame to Russia, East Europe, a disgrace to all those once great white peoples! Russian culture is truly invaluable. Or it was until 1917.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@OssanAmericaToday 05:08 pm JST
That was so clearly NOT what was said in Yalta
No, ifs, buts, "only the parts by Greed", not "give priority to Potsdam and Cairo", not "Southern". Just "Kurile Islands."
Further, in 1952, the Japanese signed a treaty to renounce all rights to the same "Kurile Islands". The Soviets weren't a signatory, but you can't renounce and not renounce at the same time.
Frankly, the West doesn't have a real leg to stand on in this one, and their attempt to insist what's clearly not in the text is the "true interpretation" is best described as collective Russophobism.
M3M3M3
The dispute ultimately boils down to the imprecise language in the San Francisco peace treaty. Japan renounced sovereignty over "the Kuril Islands" (not the Northern Kurils or just some of the Kurils). If Japan wanted to keep some of the islands, they could have insisted that the US occupation forces draft the treaty with more precision. As it stands, the Soviet Union's position that sovereignty had been abandoned across the entire chain is not unreasonable.
Moonraker
I am not one for defence of Russia in any of its recent guises but, in the interest of facts over ideology, the USSR gave up territory in Europe, most notably parts of Austria. This was as a result of the prior plans for partition of Europe between the 4 major victors.
Peter14
To who? Australia is ruled by those born there, with the odd exception of new citizens from other nations joining the political system. England took the land and set up colonies. Those colonies joined to become federation of Australia and is no longer ruled by or from England.
So these Australians, born in Australia some for many generations, should give the land back to England? Assume it was given to aboriginal tribes for a moment. They are unable to defend their land and for all the rich resources, how long before a strong nation invades and takes the land for all its riches? China, Russia or even the US could move in and claim ownership. The nation of Australia is run by its inhabitants and that will not alter now.
Maybe you could encourage your own country to give back all the continental United States to its indigenous Indians, and show the world how it is done??
Peter14
finally richToday 05:16 pm JST
Russia is not in the habit of returning stolen lands.
Well communist's may not give land back either, but the original statement that RUSSIA is not in the habit of returning stolen lands is acurate and factual.