Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP
politics

Japan rebuts China's renewed criticism of Takaichi remarks

TOKYO

The Japanese government rebuffed criticism made on the weekend by China's top diplomat Wang Yi that parliamentary remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a Taiwan contingency challenge China's sovereignty.

In response to Wang's remarks Saturday at an international security conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the claims are "not based on facts," in the latest series of criticisms exchanged between the two Asian nations.

Tokyo-Beijing ties have worsened following Takaichi's remarks in November suggesting Japan's defense forces could act in the event of a contingency involving Taiwan, which China sees as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Such remarks "directly challenge China's sovereignty," Wang told a session at the Munich Security Conference joined by leaders and ministers from European countries. He also asserted that Japan is attempting to revive its past militarism from World War II.

The comments were made after Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner won over two-thirds seats of the House of Representatives following a snap general election on Feb 8.

Wang's claims of provocation come amid concerns in Beijing that Takaichi, known as a security hawk, could bolster Japan's defense capabilities and accelerate deliberations on amending its postwar pacifist Constitution.

Motegi refuted the remarks, stating separately at the conference that "Japan's stance of contributing to peace and stability in the international community is widely recognized."

Japan's top government spokesman said Monday in Tokyo the government has made a formal protest through a diplomatic channel, as Wang's statements are factually inaccurate and lack any basis.

Tokyo's "efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Japan's stance of expecting the Taiwan issue to be resolved peacefully through dialogue remains unchanged, he added.

Wang as usual, spitting out more fake narratives!! What an embarrassment every time he talks.

The main aggressor in Asia is China!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

