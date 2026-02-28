Japan refrains from outright support of U.S., Israeli attacks on Iran

Iranians living in Japan and their families gather near the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo on Sunday to show support for Saturday's U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

Japan has refrained from expressing outright support for the weekend launch of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran as Tokyo continued Sunday to gather information on the unfolding situation in the Middle East following the killing of longtime supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has instructed government ministries and agencies to analyze the potential impact of the attacks on sea and air transportation, as well as on the economy. She also vowed Saturday night to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the region.

Takaichi has not expressed support for or criticism of the attacks against Iran launched Saturday by the United States, Japan's longtime ally, and Israel.

Japan has traditionally built friendly ties with Iran, viewing stability in the region as vital.

Ensuring the safe passage of vessels carrying oil and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is also important for resource-scarce Japan.

In a phone conversation with other members of the Group of Seven nations, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reiterated Japan's position that it supports U.S. efforts to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program "through dialogue," his ministry said.

Motegi reiterated that Japan will maximize its diplomatic efforts with the international community over the Iran situation, saying that Tehran's development of nuclear weapons "must never be allowed."

The killing of Khamenei, 86, who ruled Iran for over three decades, came after U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on the Middle East country. He announced Saturday on social media that Khamenei had been killed in the attacks, and Iran's state media later confirmed the death.

He was apparently frustrated over Tehran's handling of anti-government demonstrations and progress toward reaching a deal over its nuclear program through negotiations.

A senior executive of Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party also stayed clear of criticizing the attacks during an appearance on a Sunday television program of public broadcaster NHK. His comments drew an immediate rebuke from opposition lawmakers appearing on the same program who argued that such strikes violate international law.

"We cannot simply condemn it, considering Iran's attitude toward nuclear development," Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki, the No. 2 of the LDP, said.

Speaking of the impact on Japan, he said the attacks "could have a huge impact on people's daily lives and the economy." Japan relies heavily on the Middle East for crude oil.

Japanese nationals in Iran had already been advised to evacuate, with the Foreign Ministry urging caution among people living in or traveling to countries in the Middle East and beyond due to heightened geopolitical tensions.

© KYODO