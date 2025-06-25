Akazawa leaves for 7th trip to U.S., saying 25% auto tariffs are unacceptable

Japan's chief negotiator on Thursday set off for another round of tariff negotiations with the United States, reiterating before his departure that the 25 percent additional auto tariffs imposed by Washington remain unacceptable.
Ryosei Akazawa, minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, said he still hopes to convince the United States to review the duty, especially as the 90-day pause on part of the so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed on Japan and other countries expires on July 9.
The auto tariffs are "not something we can accept," Akazawa told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before leaving for Washington, referring to import taxes that have weighed heavily on Japan's large automotive industry.
The seventh round of ministerial-level tariff negotiations this week are likely to involve U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as previous rounds have. The auto tariffs have been the key sticking point in the bilateral negotiations that began in April.
The latest visit is Akazawa's first since Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was unable to strike an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump over the tariffs at their summit on June 16 in Canada. The leaders agreed to have talks continue at the ministerial level.
In addition to increasing the tariff rate for passenger cars to 27.5 percent from 2.5 percent, the Trump administration raised other sector-based and country-specific duties, in a bid to reduce the trade deficit with Japan, which Trump says primarily results from "unfair" trade practices.
Under the reciprocal tariff regime, combined with a baseline rate of 10 percent covering nearly all goods imported by the United States, Japan faces an additional country-specific tariff of 14 percent, for a total rate of 24 percent.
To facilitate negotiations, Trump paused tariffs set above 10 percent for 60 trading partners, including Japan, for 90 days.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Daniel Neagari
"90 deals in 90 days"... the deadline is just around the corner Donny....
How many deals currently? If as announced, it should be something something above 70 ... did you get at least to 20 yet??
quercetum
Here’s a country that’s been the model ally—hosting US troops, aligning on global security, even nodding politely through trade talks that sound suspiciously like sales pitches. And yet, when the tariff hammer drops, Japan’s the one catching it with both hands and a polite bow.
wallace
Japan is the largest foreign car maker in the US. Japanese cars are popular in the US due to their reputation for quality, reliability, and fuel efficiency.
Japanese carmakers directly employ over 107,000 workers in the US across vehicle production, supporting operations, and their dealer networks. Including indirect employment through suppliers and consumer spending, Japanese-brand automakers support over 2.29 million jobs in the US. Honda and Toyota, specifically, have a significant presence with 18 US auto plants and more than 55,000 employees.
That all makes 25% car tariffs unreasonable.
wallace
How many American car manufacturers are in Japan? There are a few sales outlets.
Andreas Setzer
Trump is a born salesman, overpromising on results, but driving a hard bargain. so far , he is faring well if one measures him against relistic expectations.
So lets cut to the chase: what does Japn have to offer in return for lowering the tariffs ? The threat of rising inflation in the US - which is a joke given the horrendous price increases=inflation the carmakers pushed through in the last year., and could be easily swallowed by japanese autmakers given a yen depreciation in the 30% ballpark over the last 3 years. And the bases in okinawa: a shrewd diplomat would have done a few courtesy visits to China and mentioned the burden Japan bears with respect to these bases, to pass the message to the US that there is alimit to japanese subservience
Andreas Setzer
US trade deficiit in 2024 was a mindblowing 1200 billion$, of which 68 billion were incurred with Japan, i.e. 5% of the total. Trump seems to be stuck in the 80s when Japan was a techonolgical and economic juggernaut, today they are a dwarf compared to China, Korea etc
Wasabi
Why, because the Japanese does not want and need any US car.