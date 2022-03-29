Japan rejects South Korean protest over school textbooks' descriptions

Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the protest, made Tuesday when South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in South Korea, is "unacceptable." South Korea has claimed that the textbooks "distort historical facts."
Relations between Tokyo and Seoul remain frosty over Takeshima, a group of islets controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan, and wartime issues related to what South Korea view as forced Korean laborers as well as "comfort women," or South Koreans procured for Japan's military brothels before and during World War II.
Japanese textbooks need to satisfy certain standards and pass screening by the education ministry before they can be used in classrooms.
The results of such examinations showed Tuesday that publishers were advised to clearly state Takeshima is an "inherent part" of Japanese territory and to change the wording "forcibly taken" in describing wartime laborers from the Korean Peninsula, in line with the current government stance.
"We objected to the protest as unacceptable based on our consistent stance," Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno said at a press briefing, adding that the latest round of textbook screening was conducted from an academic standpoint in a "fair and neutral" way.
"It is natural for children to understand their country's territory and history accurately through education in a sovereign nation," he said.
South Korea said Tuesday Japan's claims over the islets, known as Dokdo, are unacceptable and expressed its strong regret over the descriptions of wartime South Korean laborers and comfort women in a way that "dilutes their coercive nature."
Despite the chill in relations, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has spoken of the need for healthy ties between Tokyo and Seoul and expressed hope to meet in person with South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who is calling for a "future-oriented" approach.© KYODO
BackpackingNepal
Here we go again, backlash by none other than South Korea.
Young Korean generation has been always controlled by South Korea Gov. The way they think/speak toward Japan are all based on what they were taught in school, and their patriotic films/books etc. whereas young Japanese don't even care about South Korea as they're more into American/European lifestyle.
Coffee
South Korea is complaining about Japanese education when they're indoctrinating their children to hate Japan. There are children in South Korea who drew crayon pictures of Japan being nuked, and a district tried to make it mandatory to put stickers in classrooms that say “This device was made by a war criminal”. Three years ago, people in South Korea were harassing a US official for having a moustache similar to a long dead Japanese general's and trying to break into the Japanese consulate. I experienced this firsthand when I was growing up and my own parents constantly reminded me of what Japan did seventy years.
South Korea doesn't have a right to judge when it's teaching its own kids to hate.
Nosui
The mature approach would be for textbooks on both sides to state the facts and teach the children to think for themselves.
I suggest a whole chapter on territorial disputes (there are enough and it would be an interesting topic) - Both Japan and South Korea claim the island. Japan’s position is X, Korea’s position is Y.
Both sides saying “It’s mine”, “No, it’s mine” sounds like a pair of five year olds arguing and achieves nothing.
obladi
Why not just say that the islands are disputed, and give a short synopsis of the two arguments?
After all, the books are supposed to educate.
chinpo wo sasageyo
More "fair and neutral" whitewashing by the revisionists. Get over squabbling for the worthless rocks and move on.