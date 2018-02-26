Japan rejects S Korean mention of wartime 'comfort women' at U.N.

Japan formally complained on Monday after South Korea's foreign minister raised the issue of wartime "comfort women" at the top U.N. rights body, while warning that it should not be allowed to harm bilateral relations at a critical time in east Asia.
"Comfort women" was Japan's euphemism for Asian women - many of them Korean - forced to work in its wartime brothels. Under a 2015 deal, Japan apologised to the women and provided a 1 billion yen (now $9.4 million) fund to help them, but South Korea has recently sought to revisit the issue.
The two U.S. allies, who share a bitter history including Japanese colonisation, are key to international efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
Kang Kyung-wha, foreign minister of South Korea, did not name Japan directly in her speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council, but called for a "victim-centered approach" to the issue of comfort women.
Kang said that the victims, now women in their 80s and 90s, were "still striving to restore their dignity and honor".
"My government has humbly acknowledged that previous efforts to resolve the issue had clearly lacked a victim-centered approach...my government will take steps to help heal their scars and restore their dignity and honour," Kang said.
Junichi Ihara, Japan's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, asked about the call for a victim-centred approach, told reporters: "That is her assessment of their approach."
"Japan is of the view that Minister Kang Kyung-wha's bringing up the issue in her statement this morning is totally unacceptable and I myself conveyed our position to (South Korea's) permanent representative here," he added.
A 2015 bilateral agreement had confirmed that the issue was resolved "finally and irreversibly", even if a government changes - as it had with the election of South Korean President Moon Jae-in last year - Ihara said.
Some 70 percent of the 47 former South Korean comfort women still alive at the time of the pact had received support from the fund, he said. "Atonement money" had also been provided to former comfort women in the Philippines and Taiwan.
"In view of the importance of our bilateral relations for peace, prosperity and stability in east Asia and beyond, the two countries also have a responsibility to the international community to steadily implement the agreement," Ihara said.
Kang, in her speech, said that North Korea must heed the call by major powers to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and allow peace to take root on the divided peninsula.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
It's attitudes such as this that will never allow the issue to be put into the history books and gotten past by both countries.
Just because you don't want to hear about it, does not mean that it did not happen, and once you can accept that fact, and quit bitching about it, and acknowledge that it is in fact history, then it will never go away!
Matt Hartwell
Seems the desire for self harm extends beyond the West these days into South Korea. I truly do not understand what South Korea hopes to gain by bringing this up at every opportunity. Talking about events that happened 80 years ago. 80 years for heavens sake. You made an agreement in an effort to see Japan and South Korea move on in their relationship. Unless you you truly intend to take out retribution on Japan beyond a few statues then aren't you better off moving on?
Yubaru
@Matt Hartwell, when does Japan have to do the same? By constantly making complaints and "rejecting" comments made are they not just as guilty?
Japan has NEVER fully accepted responsibility. It takes more than words or money, it takes acknowledging that it occurred, and including an honest accounting in history books, so further generations can accept and understand the horrors of war.
Disillusioned
Yeah, that’s gonna happen when you have Japanese historians downplaying and straight up denying the were ever comfort women. My favorite is the joker that claimed all 200,000 women and children from different parts of Asia all volunteered to become sex slaves. Then there is the other joker claiming it was ok because it was war. With all this rhetoric coming from Japan I am not surprised that Korea won’t let it go.
Dango bong
Time for petulant Korea to give back the money they took 5 years ago with the agreement to stop publicizing the issue after Japan apologized.
You can't take the money and not hold up your end of the bargain.
Childish and classless again on Korea's part
Dango bong
some nations chose to look forward to shaping new relations, other childish petulant nations cling to events that happened over 8 decades ago.
Class vs immaturity
OssanAmerica
It's this constant repeating of a lie that keeps this issue going. South Korea and Japan negotiated the 2015 Agreement which not only included monetary compensation but a Prime Ministerial Apology, as South Korea wanted. Both nations agreed that this agreement permanently resolves the issue. Japan has fulfilled it's part of the agreement but South Korea is reneging on it. Not only are they in breech of their Agreement but they are further aggravating the issue with actions like this article.
The Moon administration is aligning itself with China and North Korea, and because South Korea is yet unable and unwilling to let US Troops leave and stop defending them, they are collaborating with China to break apart the US-Japan alliance, the MAJOR obstacle to China's aspiration of regional dominance.
Daniel Naumoff
We can go on and on what a "sincere apology" by the nation looks like (acknowledging it and having statesmen apologize for it several times during 20th. century), or we can cringe in disgust at how little, undignified nation is using dead people's memory to play victim card and receive some more monetary satisfaction to keep itself shut. Abe and Polish have some on-par political opponents in Korea.
Samit Basu
@Matt Hartwell
To remind Abe san that the comfort women issue is not over.
The agreement was already declared dead. Moon announced Korea would act as if the agreement didn't exist. This is what he meant by it, and Japan would see more of it.
In Korea, they often talk of wars as means of final settlement. If there was an occation for war with Japan, they wouldn't refuse it. At least Roh Moo Hyun didn't back in 2007.
@Dango bong
The money is already in an escrow account titled to the government of Japan. Japanese government refuses to take back the money.
AgentX
How can it be sincere if that part of Japan's history is suppressed in school textbooks?
Again, take it 'like a man' and admit your mistakes like Germany did, or forever live being shamed by Korea and other nations at every opportunity. Trying to buy silence on the issue with the NDA type approach as in a few years ago is not the right way.
Samit Basu
@Daniel Naumoff
It's very clear. Moon wants Abe san bow before comfort women in person, admit that the Imperial Japanese government ordered their forced conscription, and apologize in the name of the state of Japan.
Comfort women demanding apology from Abe san are very much alive and kicking, 34 of them.
Akie
History is a part of civilization. Abe made a huge mistake to provoke neighbors by denying history unilaterally. If the 14 'Class A' war criminals can be honored by Abe in Yasukuni Shrine, why can't the real victims be remembered by all civilized people at UN ? 80 years can't erase justice. If Japan wants to be a part of United States of Northeast Asia, then say no to incitements to divide neighbors by non-pacific nations.
thepersoniamnow
It’s all objective.
If history is worth moaning over, how far back do you go to apologize?
And how long do you hold the grudge against others?
When you see nationalism and politics being more involved than truth and moving forward, you remember we are humans and just bickering as always.
econstats
Just for the record. Please read the following:
Statement by the Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono
on the result of the study on the issue of "comfort women"
August 4, 1993
The Government of Japan has been conducting a study on the issue of wartime "comfort women" since December 1991. I wish to announce the findings as a result of that study.
As a result of the study which indicates that comfort stations were operated in extensive areas for long periods, it is apparent that there existed a great number of comfort women. Comfort stations were operated in response to the request of the military authorities of the day. The then Japanese military was, directly or indirectly, involved in the establishment and management of the comfort stations and the transfer of comfort women. The recruitment of the comfort women was conducted mainly by private recruiters who acted in response to the request of the military. The Government study has revealed that in many cases they were recruited against their own will, through coaxing, coercion, etc., and that, at times, administrative/military personnel directly took part in the recruitments. They lived in misery at comfort stations under a coercive atmosphere.
As to the origin of those comfort women who were transferred to the war areas, excluding those from Japan, those from the Korean Peninsula accounted for a large part. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese rule in those days, and their recruitment, transfer, control, etc., were conducted generally against their will, through coaxing, coercion, etc.
Undeniably, this was an act, with the involvement of the military authorities of the day, that severely injured the honor and dignity of many women. The Government of Japan would like to take this opportunity once again to extend its sincere apologies and remorse to all those, irrespective of place of origin, who suffered immeasurable pain and incurable physical and psychological wounds as comfort women.
It is incumbent upon us, the Government of Japan, to continue to consider seriously, while listening to the views of learned circles, how best we can express this sentiment.
We shall face squarely the historical facts as described above instead of evading them, and take them to heart as lessons of history. We hereby reiterate our firm determination never to repeat the same mistake by forever engraving such issues in our memories through the study and teaching of history.
As actions have been brought to court in Japan and interests have been shown in this issue outside Japan, the Government of Japan shall continue to pay full attention to this matter, including private researched related thereto.
maybeperhapsyes
How can you remedy the situation?
You can fess up to what happened.
You can say sorry
You can offer money as compensation.
What you can expect in return:
No more demands for compensation.
You can ask that the matter not be mentioned again.
What you can't ask is:
They forget what happened.
They shouldn't commemorate what happened.
What your obligations should be:
To not deny what happened.
Teach what happened as historical fact.
What's so difficult here?
Ricky Kaminski
The perfect storm , a nation that has learnt the safe warm space of victimhood collides with a nation that struggles to express itself well and doesn't know how to debate in a simple, straightforward and open way. The results speak for themselves.
econstats
Just for the record yet again: Please read the following:
Announcement by Foreign Ministers of Japan and the Republic of Korea at the Joint Press Occasion
December 28, 2015
Foreign Minister Kishida( for Japan)
The Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) have intensively discussed the issue of comfort women between Japan and the ROK at bilateral meetings including the Director-General consultations. Based on the result of such discussions, I, on behalf of the Government of Japan, state the following:
(1) The issue of comfort women, with an involvement of the Japanese military authorities at that time, was a grave affront to the honor and dignity of large numbers of women, and the Government of Japan is painfully aware of responsibilities from this perspective. As Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Abe expresses anew his most sincere apologies and remorse to all the women who underwent immeasurable and painful experiences and suffered incurable physical and psychological wounds as comfort women.
(2) The Government of Japan has been sincerely dealing with this issue. Building on such experience, the Government of Japan will now take measures to heal psychological wounds of all former comfort women through its budget. To be more specific, it has been decided that the Government of the ROK establish a foundation for the purpose of providing support for the former comfort women, that its funds be contributed by the Government of Japan as a one-time contribution through its budget, and that projects for recovering the honor and dignity and healing the psychological wounds of all former comfort women be carried out under the cooperation between the Government of Japan and the Government of the ROK.
(3) While stating the above, the Government of Japan confirms that this issue is resolved finally and irreversibly with this announcement, on the premise that the Government will steadily implement the measures specified in (2) above. In addition, together with the Government of the ROK, the Government of Japan will refrain from accusing or criticizing each other regarding this issue in the international community, including at the United Nations.
Foreign Minister Yun for ( Republic of Korea )
The Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Government of Japan have intensively discussed the issue of comfort women between the ROK and Japan at bilateral meetings including the Director-General consultations. Based on the result of such discussions, I, on behalf of the Government of the ROK, state the following:
(1) The Government of the ROK values the GOJ’s announcement and efforts made by the Government of Japan in the lead-up to the issuance of the announcement and confirms, together with the GOJ, that the issue is resolved finally and irreversibly with this announcement, on the premise that the Government of Japan will steadily implement the measures specified in 1. (2) above. The Government of the ROK will cooperate in the implementation of the Government of Japan’s measures.
(2) The Government of the ROK acknowledges the fact that the Government of Japan is concerned about the statue built in front of the Embassy of Japan in Seoul from the viewpoint of preventing any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity, and will strive to solve this issue in an appropriate manner through taking measures such as consulting with related organizations about possible ways of addressing this issue.
(3) The Government of the ROK, together with the Government of Japan, will refrain from accusing or criticizing each other regarding this issue in the international community, including at the United Nations, on the premise that the Government of Japan will steadily implement the measures it announced.
smithinjapan
But only yesterday they sure wanted to get Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors out there to talk about how Japan suffered in the war. This is the denial and hypocrisy people were talking about yesterday.
Well done, Japan! Hope this brings even more light on the issue, and shows you for the hypocrite you are. Not only that, but unfortunately thanks to this kind of action, you completely undermine the push to "remember the horrors of war" that you wanted yesterday by sending out the aforementioned bombing victims to tell their stories.
econstats
Now let us look section 3 of FM Yun's statement, which states the following:
(3) The Government of the ROK, together with the Government of Japan, will refrain from accusing or criticizing each other regarding this issue in the international community, including at the United Nations, on the premise that the Government of Japan will steadily implement the measures it announced.
South Korean broke the agreement. It is that simple.
Samit Basu
@econstats
Compare the Kono Statement with the Abe Statement
The Kono Statement
The Abe Statement
The Kono Statement clearly accepts that the Japanese government ordered the conscription of comfort women.
The Abe Statement does not accept that the Japanese government ordered the conscription of comfort women. Instead, the Abe Statement accepts the moral responsibility of comfort women stations operated in territories controlled by Japan even though Japan denies that the Imperial Japanese government ordered their establishment.
So as far as the Korean government is concerned, the Abe statement is null and void. An acceptable form of apology by the Korean government would be Abe san reading the Kono statement before the comfort women in person, because the Kono statement accepted that the Imperial Japanese government ordered their conscription and this is the key point of the present day dispute.
Samit Basu
@econostats
Moon already said his administration was going to act as if the agreement didn't exist. What were you expecting? It's back to the good old days of diplomatic warfare over comfort women.
Ricky Kaminski
Look we do it as individuals too. Selective memories, patchworking the stuff we need to create our desired character. It's an illusion, but everyone does it. Japan just does it on a national scale that's all, and the old guard that so wants to believe Japan is ONE special race hold onto it even tighter. Incorporating the shadow is done by only a brave few willing to face their darker natures. A bunch of old clones in suits doing groupthink, forget about it.
Samit Basu
The comfort women agreement is a dead agreement, just like the Treaty of Portsmouth.
Holding onto the Treaty of Portsmouth won't get Japan the Kuril islands returned.
Holding onto the comfort women agreement won't get Japan to stop the comfort women humiliation around the world.
sf2k
Doesn't explain why can't Japan be more supportive
Heckleberry
So true.
Japan wants the world to remember the Japanese victims of WWII, but is quick to brush away any victims of the IJA during the same era.
SK's mention of the comfort women should not harm SK-Japan relations any more than Japan's efforts to promote accounts of the A-bombs harms USA-Japan relations.
But truth is SK's mention of comfort women DOES harm SK-Japan relations.. this is because of years of Japan's efforts to deny or downplay its war time atrocities which means it's become a highly charged political issue.
gelendestrasse
Japan did what SK wanted at the time and fulfilled their end of the bargain. Now SK wants to toss out the agreement because some people have provoked the issue yet again. It's a great way to splinter the alliance. So the question becomes, is it NK or China that got the provocateurs going?
goldorak
And only a few days ago many on social media (including here on JT) thought the Kodaira-Lee hug was 'the start of a new chapter between the 2 nations', that 'the course of History had changed' etc LOL!
These 2 will never change as long as they're run by pollies whose entire life is dictated by 'saving face' bs (their own & their nation's).
Although Japan's handling of the situation is certainly not beyond reproach, SK's narrow-minded and puerile approach on the subject is nauseating. Imagine a world where each and every nation/individual/husband/wife/business etc keep bringing up others' past & mistakes ad nauseam? So glad old Europe chose the other option i.e. make amends & move on with their future.
u_s__reamer
The etiquette of "safe" and "polite" conversation demanded by Japanese "Faulty Powers" international diplomacy is redolent of a dog chasing its own tail, always appearing to entail the pathetic, specious special pleading: "Don't mention the war!"
Heckleberry
This x100.
But Japan is no Germany. In fact they're polar opposites in how they chose to approach mending ties with their neighbours.
OssanAmerica
In 2015 when South Korea and Japan signed the Agreement which both nations termed a "“final and irreversible resolution”, there were 47 surviving Comfort Women. Of these, 36 accepted the settlement and PM Abe's Prime Ministerial apology. So what the Moon administration is doing now certainly isn't for the surviving Comfort Women.
Is South Korea prepared to be seen by the world as a childish culturally backwards country that is unable to respect the rule of law and stand by it's international agreements and not fit to engage in matters with the international community?
AgentX
Exactly, but the extremists here get butt-hurt when you point out that fact. They simply can't face up to reality.
Yubaru
Wrong, it's folks that think the agreement between the two countries is enough to settle the issue. Japan is working overtime to BURY it, and that is a fact.
People who refuse to accept the history are relegated to repeated
AgentX
The 'agreement' was deservedly broken.
When Japan takes the issue seriously, I believe Korea and the world will also. Until then, sorry to say, but it's Japan that looks like the 'childish culturally backwards country' that you mention.
Heckleberry
For the record I do not agree with the 2015 agreement but think that the current SK government needs to respect the agreement signed by the previous Park administration.
However, the endless posts where people like yourself worry about "SK being seen as a country that won't honour their agreements etc etc" are unnecessary, because truth is 99.9% of people outside SK and Japan do not care about this issue, or aren't even aware of it.
It is as pressing an issue in the minds of the average Joe outside SK and Japan, as the Macedonia/FYROM naming dispute.
OssanAmerica
Germany also had a military brothel system during WWII. To this date Germany has not recognized, much less apologized to the victims. The Comfort Women issue is not one where one should bring up comparisons with Germany.
"The women forced into these brothels came mainly from the Ravensbrück concentration camp,[2] except for Auschwitz, which employed its own prisoners.[3] In combination with the German military brothels in World War II, it is estimated that at least 34,140 female inmates were forced into sexual slavery during the Third Reich."
The Foreign Ministry of the Polish Government in Exile issued a document on May 3, 1941, describing the mass kidnapping raids conducted in Polish cities with the aim of capturing young women for sexual slavery at brothels run by the German military.[5] On top of that, Polish girls as young as 15 – classified as suitable for slave labor and shipped to Germany – were sexually exploited by German men at their place of destination.[5] In Brandenburg, two Polish Ostarbeiter teens who returned home to Kraków in advanced stage of pregnancy, reported to have been raped by German soldiers with such frequency that they were unable to perform any of the worker's designated labour.[5]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_military_brothels_in_World_War_II
AgentX
Great! Maybe you can go and post that in Germany Today...
OssanAmerica
"A 1977 German report by a neoconservative historian from Baden-Württemberg,[9] Franz W. Seidler, contended that the foreign women who were made to register for the German military brothels had been prostitutes already before the war."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_military_brothels_in_World_War_II
Yubaru
I have no problems with whatever Korea talks about as long as Japan continues to thumb it's nose at their own history.
Yasukuni, rewriting textbooks, not only about the comfort women, but regarding too many issues regarding the war, and the IJA's part, making complaints about any country that "disagree's" or has an issue, talking about refusing funding for UNESCO projects, and an almost total failure to educate the generations of children about Japan's part in the war. Not to mention Japan openly playing the victim card with Hiroshima and Nagasaki,
Your thinking is that money is all it takes to resolve any problems.
Who is the childish backward one?
macv
they were not comfort women they were sex slaves
I propose building a statue of libery sized monument
of a sex slave so it will never be forgotten
OssanAmerica
YubaruToday 10:42 am JST
Irrelevant to the Comfort Women issue as negotiated between South Korea and Japan.
Wrong. It is South Korea that requested the money and Japan that complied.
South Korea under the Moon administration, and people who do not respect legally binding agreements between two sovereign nations. Such as yourself.
robert maes
Both sides are wrong here.
South Korea is exploiting, in a cheap way, what happened with the comfort women and Japan should make a very clear and direct apology, do it at the UN and get done with it. Let South Korea after that, bring it up as often as they want and keep a dignified silence.
Japan must live up to its atrocities in the 2nd world war, as the allies should do as well over Dresden for example. But, the winner writes history.
War is horror, besides the killing rape and forced sex is part of any war. Prostitution thrives where ever an army base is located, also in peace times. There is no war were soldiers, militia, rebels, do not rape. Yes, it was shameful what the Japanese army did, it is more shameful not to apologies for it, clearly and without reserve. It would show bravery not weakness to do so, BUT it should also be the very last time Japan is asked to do so. So, the UN , seems like the best place to do that. There must be a time for forgiveness, and I am careful when i say that, I fully understand a number of the victims and their families can never forgive nor forget and that must be accepted, but nations must be able to move on, or war, never stops.
AgentX
Spot on, Yubaru!
Too many things!
kwatt
The issue seems all over whatever S Korea doesnt like. Move on! Dont stay in the past forever.
econstats
"The Kono Statement clearly accepts that the Japanese government ordered the conscription of comfort women."
Yet, the korean government demands more .
Why should the Japanese government issue any more apologizes when the koreans will throw it right back in Japan's face?
"So as far as the Korean government is concerned, the Abe statement is null and void".
Even though FM YUN stated in the public and for the record:
"The Government of the ROK values the GOJ’s announcement and efforts made by the Government of Japan in the lead-up to the issuance of the announcement and confirms,that the issue is resolved finally and irreversibly with this announcement"
Pacta sunt servanda-agreements must be kept!