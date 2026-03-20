Japan representatives not invited to cherry tree planting event in China

Japanese representatives have not been invited to a cherry tree planting event in an eastern Chinese city to promote Sino-Japanese friendship, a civic group that joined previous ceremonies said Thursday, amid strained bilateral ties over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

It marks the first time since the annual tradition began in 1988 that Japanese participants will not attend the tree-planting event in person, except for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the civic group. This year's ceremony is scheduled for next Wednesday in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

Wuxi municipal government officials said the rite will be downscaled this year without the participation of foreign diplomats and journalists, but they did not give a reason.

Founded by Kiyomi Hasegawa, a former soldier in the Sino-Japanese War, the civic group has raised funds to donate cherry trees and promote bilateral exchanges aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragic wartime past.

Yuantouzhu Scenic Area, a park on the shores of Taihu Lake, is one of China's most prominent cherry blossom destinations, with around 30,000 cherry trees planted by the city of Wuxi and the Japanese civic group.

Yutaka Shibata, president of the civic group, said, "We feel sad about not being able to join the event, but cherry blossoms will never fail to bloom this year, and our past tree planting efforts will not be erased."

He expressed hope that the bilateral relationship will improve so that civic group members can take part in the ceremony next year.

The ongoing tensions between the two Asian neighbors stem from Takaichi's parliamentary remarks last November, suggesting Japan could deploy its defense forces in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

The diplomatic row has affected people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, with China urging its citizens not to visit Japan.

© KYODO