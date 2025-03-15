Japan requests Taiwan pavilion at Osaka Expo be labeled as privately operated

Japan has requested that Taiwan explicitly state its pavilion at the upcoming World Exposition in Osaka is run by a private firm, sources close to Japan-Taiwan ties said Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry is believed to have made the request after determining that a statement by the Taiwanese government suggested the pavilion would be an official exhibit. Japan does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan will be exhibiting under a private firm as it is not a member of the Bureau International des Expositions. Its economic affairs ministry said in a statement earlier this month that it would be presenting the "Tech World" pavilion.

According to the sources, Taiwan was perplexed by Japan's reaction to the statement, which was intended for a Taiwanese audience, and sought dialogue to prevent any issues.

The exhibition will be operated under Tamayama Digital Tech Co, which was founded by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, an organization under Taiwan's economic affairs ministry.

The first two letters of the "Tech World" pavilion are meant to evoke Taiwan, while the government budgeted approximately NT$2 billion ($60.7 million) for the expo.

Japan's Foreign Ministry refrained from commenting on whether it made such a request to Taiwan, while the self-ruled island's economic affairs ministry said it hoped that the expo will lead to a deepening of ties between Japan and Taiwan.

Referring to the Taiwan pavilion, the Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier in the week said it "opposes any kind of official interactions" between Taiwan and any country with diplomatic ties with China. China and Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 due to a civil war.

