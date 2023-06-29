Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reveals guidelines to urge firms to develop defense technology

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Wednesday revealed guidelines for the development of its defense technology with the aim of urging private firms and research institutes to join in creating cutting-edge equipment such as insect-sized robots and self-reparable materials.

The guidelines, which gave examples of technologies expected to be put to practical use in a decade's time, were drawn up based on three key documents on security policies updated last December, including the long-term National Security Strategy.

The examples mentioned in the 12 technology fields that the guidelines said are important to defend the nation included high-powered microwaves and lasers to shoot down drones, as well as barriers that utilize electromagnetic waves to reduce the impact of attacks.

While underscoring the need to take "new approaches different than before" due to the government's limited financial and human resources, the guidelines also said the Defense Ministry aims to share the course of its defense-related development with companies to enhance "predictability" for them.

Among other examples listed in the guidelines are the use of holograms to display stereoscopic images to confuse enemies and the utilization of brain and cognitive science when training commanding officers.

There is also a pledge to establish a new research and development organization in the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, the ministry's weapons procurement arm, though no specific date is given for that.

The National Defense Strategy, one of the three security policy documents, states Japan will "strategically publicize information on the technology fields that Japan will focus on and its outlook for research and development."

is 'a pledge and a vow' the equivalent of 'a wing and a prayer'?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

