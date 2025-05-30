Japan rules out defense deal in return for U.S. tariff easing

Japan has no intention of purchasing defense equipment from the United States in return for the easing of tariff measures, a minister said Friday, in the run-up to a fourth round of bilateral trade talks.

Such a purchase would be "something that should be considered based on what is necessary for the peace of our country," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a press conference, emphasizing that tariff negotiations and security issues are separate matters.

"When buying equipment, we will first study what is appropriate for strengthening our defense capabilities and then decide on the specific model and quantity," he said, adding his ministry will work together with other authorities to tackle tariff-related issues.

Nakatani's remarks came a day after Japan's chief tariff negotiator said purchases of U.S. defense equipment may help reduce the trade deficit, indicating it could be used as a bargaining chip in bilateral talks about the levies.

Akazawa, known as a close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, told reporters in the United States that he will meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the point man for the negotiations, and other senior officials possibly Friday.

Nakatani, meanwhile, is scheduled to talk with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore from Friday, his ministry said.

