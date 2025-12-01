Japan ruling bloc agrees to cut single-seat constituencies in lower house

Lawmakers are seen in the lower house of the Diet in Tokyo.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed Monday to slash not only the number of House of Representatives members elected by proportional representation but also from single-seat constituencies.

The agreement at talks between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as LDP head, and JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura apparently reflected backlash from some opposition parties whose ratio of lawmakers chosen through proportional representation is relatively high.

In forming the coalition, the LDP and the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin, signed a deal in October that included their aim to reduce the lower chamber seats by 10 percent as part of political reforms. They will submit a bill during the ongoing extraordinary parliamentary session through Dec 17.

Although the bill's details are still being discussed, the JIP had proposed targeting proportional representation seats, drawing strong objection from the opposition, including the Komeito party, the previous coalition partner of the LDP.

LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki told reporters after accompanying Takaichi in the meeting with Yoshimura that they factored in "opinions of opposition parties" to ensure submission and passage of the bill at the Diet.

Yoshimura told reporters that the measure would be set into action "automatically" if the two ruling parties fail to reach a conclusion on reforming electoral systems "within a year."

Koichi Hagiuda, the executive acting LDP secretary general, said at a press conference that the two parties will discuss the matter based on a plan to reduce 25 seats in single-seat districts and 20 seats in proportional representation.

Out of the 465 lower chamber seats, those elected in constituencies currently account for 289, while the remaining 176 are allocated through proportional representation.

The ruling camp holds a razor-thin majority in the more powerful lower chamber with 233 seats but remains a minority in the House of Councillors, forcing it to work with opposition parties to pass bills.

© KYODO