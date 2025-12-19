Japan ruling bloc OKs FY2026 tax plan with focus on household support

Japan's ruling parties on Friday approved their tax reform plan for fiscal 2026, featuring measures to support households struggling with the rising cost of living, after taking into account the opposition's proposal.

Aimed at boosting workers' net earnings, the plan, compiled by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, says the tax-free annual income threshold will be raised to 1.78 million yen ($11,400) from the current 1.60 million yen.

As prices have been soaring not only for new houses but also for existing ones, income tax deductions for people buying a pre-owned home with a housing loan will be expanded.

Meanwhile, to help cover the expected decline in revenue due to the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax at year-end, the tax policy blueprint pledges to secure an annual 1.2 trillion yen by reviewing tax break incentives, including one designed to facilitate wage hikes by companies.

As the nation plans to significantly increase its defense spending to better deal with the increasingly severe security environment, income tax will be hiked from January 2027 to finance it, the document said.

Raising the nontaxable annual income threshold has been a flagship policy for the Democratic Party for the People. It was included in the tax reform plan following an agreement on Thursday between the rising opposition party and the LDP.

Takaichi's LDP had been concerned about a possible decline in tax revenue due to the policy, but it accepted the demand from the DPP in the end, apparently in the hope of gaining its support in passing bills and budgets in the future.

The JIP, known as Nippon Ishin, and the Komeito party, the LDP's previous coalition partner, later endorsed the LDP-DPP agreement.

Since taking office in late October, Takaichi, who pursues "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policies, has faced difficulty in managing parliamentary affairs as the ruling coalition of the LDP and the JIP maintains a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The coalition, formed a day before Takaichi's inauguration, remains a minority in the House of Councillors, meaning it must cooperate with the opposition bloc to enact bills.

The reform plan also vows to introduce an incentive for businesses, allowing a 7 percent deduction of capital investment from corporate taxes, in a bid to promote private-sector capital investment.

The Cabinet will approve the tax plan next Friday, along with a draft initial budget for fiscal 2026 starting in April. Related bills are expected to be submitted during next year's 150-day ordinary Diet session, slated to begin in January.

