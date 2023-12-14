Japan ruling bloc OKs inflation-offsetting FY2024 tax reforms

Japan's ruling parties on Thursday approved tax reform plans for fiscal 2024 to support inflation-hit households and child-rearing families, while extending tax incentives to spur wage growth as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wealth redistribution push.

The open-ended plans call for a combined 40,000 yen ($283) income and residence tax cut to begin in June 2024, with any possible extension to be considered dependent on the economic conditions at the time.

An income cap will be imposed, excluding people earning 20 million yen or more annually from the key feature of Kishida's inflation-relief package.

While planning tax cuts, the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party deferred a separate decision on the timing of tax hikes to fund a pledge to substantially increase defense spending, with LDP tax policy chief Yoichi Miyazawa expressing hope that the increase will begin in fiscal 2026.

Criticism has mounted on the government as the public increasingly perceives the government's taxation goals to be inconsistent.

The planned tax increase will be put toward defense spending that will reach a combined 43 trillion yen by fiscal 2027.

An ongoing political funds scandal involving ruling party factions has added to Kishida's woes.

Public support for the Japanese leader has faltered badly, and not even his focus on supporting households and bolstering the economy during a time of high and persistent cost-push inflation has helped his fortunes.

Based on the ruling coalition's proposals, the government will formalize its tax reform plans later this month as it also draws up a state budget for the next fiscal year from April.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among developed nations but the government has stressed that economic growth should be prioritized ahead of balancing the budget.

The tax measures are designed to address the challenges faced in one of the world's fastest-aging nations. They aim to put the economy on a longer-term growth trajectory by supercharging strategically important sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicles.

In line with the government's focus on encouraging pay hikes to offset inflation, the ruling parties proposed increasing tax deductions for big companies that raise wages by 7 percent or more, while cutting them if they grow between 3 percent and 4 percent.

Kishida has warned of the risk that Japan will revert to deflation without a virtuous cycle of price and wage hikes. The Bank of Japan, too, remains committed to ultralow rates based on the view that its 2 percent inflation target, despite headline numbers repeatedly exceeding that threshold, has not been achieved in a stable manner.

Rising prices of everyday goods are denting household sentiment as inflation-adjusted wage growth has remained negative for months.

Before the tax cut is implemented, 70,000 yen payouts will begin as early as this year for low-income households who are exempt from paying tax and thus would miss out.

The ruling parties also proposed that tax deductions for dependents be cut, as the government will expand the scope of child allowance recipients, allowing those raising high school-age children to receive the benefits.

