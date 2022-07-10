Japan ruling bloc set to win majority of contested upper house seats

A voter casts a ballot in the upper house elections at a polling station in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japan's ruling bloc is set to win more than half of the House of Councillors seats contested in Sunday's election, Kyodo News exit polls showed, maintaining its majority in the upper chamber.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito are projected to grab more than 63 of the 125 seats up for grabs.

Kishida set a goal for the coalition to retain a majority in the 248-member upper house in the election, held in the immediate aftermath of the shock death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot by a man during his campaign speech.

