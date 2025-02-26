Japan ruling bloc snubs key opposition party after securing budget

Japan's ruling coalition failed to reach an agreement with a key opposition party Wednesday on the scale of a tax-free income threshold hike, a day after securing support from another opposition group to pass next fiscal year's state budget.

The move comes as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, must secure opposition support on a case-by-case basis to pass bills and budgets in parliament after being left with no choice but to govern as a minority following their defeat in October's general election.

Late last year, the ruling parties agreed with the Democratic Party for the People on a plan to increase the nontaxable annual income threshold in exchange for support to pass a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March.

The policy has been a key platform for the DPP, helping it gain more seats in last year's House of Representatives election, as the threshold is seen as a factor discouraging part-time employees from working longer hours despite Japan's chronic labor shortage.

Although the ruling bloc, concerned about a decline in tax revenues, decided to raise the threshold to 1.23 million yen from 1.03 million yen in its tax reform plans, the DPP has stuck to its demand for 1.78 million yen.

During negotiations over the initial fiscal 2025 budget, the ruling parties offered a concession, proposing to raise the threshold to as much as 1.6 million yen, depending on individual income.

On Tuesday, the LDP and Komeito cleared a major hurdle to enact the next fiscal year's spending plan after agreeing with the Japan Innovation Party to ensure free high school education and advance social security reforms.

The Ishiba administration is striving to pass the draft budget through the lower house before Sunday, the deadline for it to take effect automatically when the next fiscal year starts on April 1.

Under the Constitution, a budget is enacted 30 days after being approved by the lower house and sent to the House of Councillors, the upper house of parliament.

Even if the budget plan is revised and clears the lower house after Sunday, it can still take effect on schedule, depending on how deliberations progress.

© KYODO