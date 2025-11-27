 Japan Today
Japan ruling bloc to regain lower house majority as 3 lawmakers set to join

TOKYO

Japan's ruling bloc is set to regain its majority in the powerful House of Representatives as three independent lawmakers in the chamber have decided to join the in-house group of the Liberal Democratic Party, which leads the coalition, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Hiroki Abe, Takeshi Saiki and Tadashi Morishima are expected to announce their decision on Friday, according to the source, in a move that would help Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last month and leads the LDP, run the government stably and smoothly.

The three lower house members formed a parliamentary group in September after they were expelled from the center-right Japan Innovation Party, which signed a coalition deal with the LDP last month. They had complained about the party's leadership.

Parliamentary groups are formed by lawmakers who do not belong to a particular party.

The lawmakers voted for Takaichi in a parliamentary vote to elect the prime minister on Oct. 21 at the request of the LDP, contributing to her victory.

The ruling camp, which previously consisted of the LDP and its junior coalition partner of 26 years the Komeito party, fell into a minority in the lower chamber following the general election in October last year. Komeito left the coalition last month.

The LDP holds 196 seats and the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin, has 34 in the 465-member lower house, which carries more weight than the House of Councillors on decisions such as choosing the prime minister and approving a draft budget.

The LDP-JIP coalition, however, remains a minority in the upper chamber, with Takaichi's administration required to cooperate with opposition forces to pass bills unless it secures a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

