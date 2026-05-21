New LDP group launched to back PM Takaichi's policy agendas

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso (R) smiles with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass after the first meeting of a new group formed to back Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's policy agendas in Tokyo on Thursday.

A new group within Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party was launched on Thursday involving most of its lawmakers, seeking to promote the national security and economic policy agendas of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The move led by Taro Aso, former prime minister and LDP vice president, among others, comes as Takaichi faces the challenge of consolidating her power base within the party she has led since October.

Of the LDP's 417 lawmakers, 347 have joined the new group, including those who backed Takaichi in last year's leadership race and some who ran against her.

The group, dubbed "the research group on nation's power," aims to help realize the party's campaign pledges, following the landslide victory by the ruling bloc of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party in the Feb 8 House of Representatives election.

"We will support the government and make concerted and united efforts to figure out the answer to the challenges at hand," former Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, who acts as the group's leader, said at its launch held in parliament.

Over 200 members joined the launch at which it was decided that Aso would serve as the supreme adviser. The 85-year-old heavyweight maintains intraparty influence and helped Takaichi, who did not attend the meeting, win the LDP presidential election on Oct 4.

The group's other initiators include senior LDP officials such as Executive Acting Secretary General Koichi Hagiuda, Masaji Matsuyama, the House of Councillors caucus chief, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

Hagiuda was implicated in a high-profile political slush funds scandal that was revealed in late 2023 and dealt a heavy blow to the party. He is also known as a former close aide of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi's political mentor.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and chief LDP policymaker Takayuki Kobayashi, all of whom were beaten by Takaichi in the LDP leadership race, are also among the founding members.

Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi's predecessor as LDP chief and prime minister, was among those who did not join the group.

Intraparty factions within the LDP were disbanded following the slush fund scandal, aside for the one led by Aso.

The next LDP leadership contest is expected to take place in the fall of next year, as Takaichi's term as LDP leader will last through September 2027 to cover the remaining two years of Ishiba's original three-year tenure.

At the first meeting, U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass was invited as a guest and delivered a lecture on the Japan-U.S. alliance.

© KYODO