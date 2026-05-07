Ruling LDP lawmakers to form new group, led by Aso, to push PM Takaichi's policies

Key lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are set to launch a new group to promote the national security and economic policy agendas of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The move, led by Taro Aso, former prime minister and LDP vice president, and other senior lawmakers, comes as Takaichi faces the challenge of strengthening her power base within the party that she led since October.

The group aims to help realize campaign pledges in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, in which the ruling bloc of the LDP, headed by Takaichi, and the Japan Innovation Party won a landslide victory, the source said.

Urging wide participation by LDP members, the group is likely to discuss issues such as Takaichi's "responsible and proactive" fiscal policies, the Japan-U.S. alliance and the imperial succession system, according to the source.

The intraparty group is planning to hold its first meeting on May 21 by inviting U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass, the source said, with a lawmaker close to Takaichi emphasizing that the launch is set to contribute to bolstering her political base within the LDP.

Among initiators other than Aso are senior LDP officials including General Council Chair Haruko Arimura, chief policymaker Takayuki Kobayashi and Masaji Matsuyama, the House of Councillors caucus chief, the source said.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who were beaten by Takaichi, a conservative hawk, in the LDP leadership race late last year, are also expected to join the group, as well as former Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, the source added.

The group's invitation letter says there are "a host of issues that threaten the nation's existence" such as battles for resources and energy and supply chain disruptions, adding that practical cooperation between the government and the party is needed.

Most LDP factions have disbanded following a high-profile slush fund scandal that came to light in late 2023, except for the one led by Aso. As the 85-year-old heavyweight maintains influence, he helped Takaichi win the LDP presidential election.

Takaichi is slated to serve as LDP leader through September 2027, covering the remaining two years of her predecessor Shigeru Ishiba's original three-year tenure, during which no national elections are scheduled unless the lower house is dissolved.

© KYODO