Japan ruling, opposition blocs agree to scrap gasoline tax

Japan's ruling and opposition forces agreed Wednesday to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate by passing a bill through parliament this fall, in the first major policy coordination since Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba suffered a crushing election setback earlier this month.

The ruling camp of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, which is now without a majority in both houses of parliament, and opposition parties will hash out details, including how to make up for the expected tax revenue shortfall at a time of persisting inflation.

Opposition parties have been calling for the removal of the provisional tax rate, introduced half a century ago to fund public works.

Currently, the provisional tax rate of 25.10 yen per liter is imposed on gasoline on top of the base tax rate of 28.70 yen.

After the July 20 House of Councillors election that dealt a severe blow to the ruling coalition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said it and other opposition parties will jointly submit a bill to scrap the tax rate to parliament during an extraordinary session this fall.

The ruling and opposition parties said in the working-level agreement that they will scrap the tax "at the earliest possible time this year" through the legislation. The opposition parties are calling for the tax to be abolished on Nov. 1.

The parties are planning to launch a consultative framework to discuss an alternative funding source and other issues before the end of a five-day parliamentary session that must be held from Friday after the recent election.

The LDP and Komeito need support from the opposition to pass bills and budgets.

The scrapping of the roughly 25 yen tax rate is estimated to result in a tax revenue shortfall of around 1.5 trillion yen ($10 billion) a year for the central and local governments.

The Democratic Party for the People, a minor opposition party that surged in strength in the election, has been making the scrapping of the gasoline tax a priority.

The party and the ruling coalition initially agreed last year to work toward removing the tax, but tripartite negotiations did not yield progress.

"We will craft policies based on the will of the people expressed in the upper house election," LDP Diet affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters.

Prime Minister Ishiba, the LDP chief, has come under growing pressure from inside his party to resign over the election setback. He has resisted such calls but has found himself increasingly cornered amid little sign of internal frustration with his leadership abating soon.

The opposition, which also includes the Japan Innovation Party and the Japanese Communist Party, jointly submitted a bill to remove the controversial gasoline tax and saw it clear the House of Representatives in the previous Diet session. But it was not put to a vote in the upper house, then controlled by the ruling coalition.

© KYODO