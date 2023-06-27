Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan ruling parties agree on election cooperation to avoid friction

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's ruling parties agreed Tuesday to cooperate in all constituencies except those in Tokyo for the next general election, brushing aside concerns that they may end their decades-long alliance amid increased friction over the fielding of candidates.

The decision came after weeks of wrangling between the Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and its junior coalition partner Komeito over putting forward candidates in a newly established electoral district in Tokyo.

"We have confirmed that we will cooperate with each other based on the agreement," Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters after meeting with Kishida, expressing his eagerness to avoid further feuding with the LDP.

The LDP and Komeito have faced difficulties in addressing the redrawing of the electoral map under legislation enacted late last year to narrow the vote disparity between densely and sparsely populated constituencies in the House of Representatives.

Komeito, a self-proclaimed "peace party," became frustrated with the conservative LDP's insistence on endorsing its candidate in the Tokyo No. 28 district, despite the junior partner's desire to secure the parliamentary seat for itself.

In May, Komeito, supported by Soka Gakkai, Japan's largest lay Buddhist group, conveyed to its partner a decision not to recommend LDP candidates in constituencies in Tokyo, while giving up its plan to field its own candidate in the new district in the capital.

But the two ruling parties managed to find common ground in the hope of preventing the disagreement from expanding beyond Tokyo, amid lingering speculation that Kishida will dissolve the lower house for a snap election by the end of this year.

In the final days of the ordinary parliamentary session through last Wednesday, Kishida said he will not dissolve the more powerful lower house while the Diet is sitting.

The disagreement between the LDP and Komeito over electoral cooperation is believed to be one of the major obstacles for Kishida if he seeks to call a general election, alongside revelations of government mishandlings of the My Number national identification card system.

As a result of the electoral district revision, 10 single-seat electoral constituencies will be added across five prefectures, including some in Tokyo, in the lower house, while 10 prefectures will lose one seat each.

The LDP and Komeito, which initially formed a coalition government from 1999 to 2009 and later regained power together in 2012, have joined hands on candidate selection.

The LDP has relied on votes from Soka Gakkai members. In exchange for electoral cooperation, Komeito has lobbied its partner to promote policies such as cash handouts and other social welfare-related programs.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo