Ruling party kicks off race to pick Suga's successor

The race is on for the next Japanese prime minister.
Official election campaigning kicked off Friday for the new head of Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, a role that typically signals the next national leader.
Four candidates are competing in the Sept 29 vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will quit when his term ends at the end of this month after serving only one year. He took over for predecessor Shinzo Abe.
Unusually for Japan, two women are competing in the race. The only other female challenger was in 2008, when Yuriko Koike, who is currently serving as Tokyo governor, made a run.
Earlier Friday, the four each submitted their official candidacy at party headquarters ahead of a series of joint public debate sessions and other campaigning planned over the next 12 days.
Their policies focus on the pandemic and its economic fallout, and the increasingly aggressive role China has played in regional affairs.
Support ratings for Suga and his government nosedived because of his handling of the virus and insistence on hosting the Olympics despite the pandemic, and the party is hoping that a new face can bring them victory in general elections that must be held by late November.
Abe's long reign saw unusual political stability but also what critics characterized as an autocratic and ultra-nationalistic approach.
Taro Kono, currently the minister in charge of vaccinations and considered a front-runner in the election, said Friday as he launched his campaigning that he wants a society that people will see as compassionate. Considered a maverick in Japan's conservative political culture, Kono says he also seeks to reform his own party.
Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, considered a close contender with Kono, said he will listen to the voice of the people and “restore a sense of unity to this country divided by the coronavirus pandemic.” Once seen as an indecisive moderate, he has shifted to a security and diplomatic hawk as he seeks support from influential conservatives like Abe.
Sanae Takaichi, who shares Abe's right-wing and revisionist political views, is seeking to be the nation's first female prime minister. Calling for a stronger military, the former internal affairs minister said Friday that she wanted ample government spending to create a “beautiful and strong Japan that grows."
“It's not just strength we need,” said Seiko Noda, a former postal and gender equality minister and the other hopeful to be Japan's first female leader. A late entrant, Noda vows to achieve a diverse and inclusive society that she said is lacking in Japan.
THE CANDIDATES
Taro Kono
Considered something of a maverick in Japan's largely conservative political culture, he is the minister in charge of vaccinations and a front runner in the election. Kono, 58, is a fluent English speaker who graduated from Georgetown University. He is an avid Twitter user, with many young fans, a rarity in a Japanese political world dominated by elderly men. A liberal on social issues, Kono supports same sex marriage and advancing the role of women.
Having served as foreign and defense minister, Kono says he will work with countries that share democratic values to counter China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. He stressed his achievements in speeding up Japan's delayed vaccinations, portraying himself as a leader who gets things done by tearing down bureaucratic barriers if necessary. He is backed by other popular reformists and is seen as a rival to supporters of former arch-conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Fumio Kishida
The 64-year old former foreign minister was once seen as an indecisive moderate. Of late, however, he has shifted to a security and diplomatic hawk as he seeks support from influential conservatives like Abe. Kishida calls for a further increase of Japan's defense capability and budget and vows to stand up to China in tensions in the Taiwan Strait and Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.
On the economy, Kishida calls for a "new capitalism" of growth and distribution to narrow income gaps between the rich and the poor that have been worsened by the pandemic. He pledges to promote clean energy technology to turn climate change measures into growth and proposes a hefty economic recovery package.
Seiko Noda
A longtime hopeful to become Japan's first female leader, she is entering the race for the first time at age 61. She has served as postal, internal affairs and gender equality ministers. Noda, who has long sought to address the country's declining birth rates, had her first child at age 50 after fertility treatment. She supports same-sex marriage and acceptance of sexual diversity, as well as a legal change to allow separate surnames for married couples, and has campaigned for a quota system to increase the number of female lawmakers.
Noda, a late entry in the race, said she is running for the weak and "to achieve diversity" - a goal that other candidates did not highlight.
Sanae Takaichi
An ultra-conservative former internal affairs minister, Takaichi, 60, shares Abe's revisionist views on Japan's wartime atrocities and hawkish stance on security. She regularly visits Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrines war criminals among the war dead and is viewed by China and the Koreas as proof of Japan's lack of remorse. Her security policies include developing a preemptive strike capability to counter threats from China and North Korea. Takaichi introduced a "Sanaenomics" policy of big government spending similar to Abe's signature economics policy.
A drummer in a heavy-metal band and a motorbike rider as a student, she favors traditional gender roles and a paternalistic family system and staunchly supports the imperial family's male-only succession.
WHAT THE ELECTION MEANS FOR JAPAN
The sudden resignation of Suga, who was chief cabinet secretary for Abe for nearly eight years before rising to prime minister last year, means a possible end to an era that saw unusual political stability even amid corruption scandals and strained ties with China and the Koreas.
The upcoming election will determine whether Japan's governing party can move out of Abe's shadow, said Masato Kamikubo, professor of policy science at Ritsumeikan University. Little change, however, is expected in Japan's diplomatic and security policies whoever becomes prime minister, he said.
Support ratings for Suga and his government nosedived because of his handling of the virus and insistence on hosting the Olympics during the pandemic. The ruling LDP is hoping that a new face in leadership can rally public support ahead of lower house elections that must be held by late November, says Tetsuo Suzuki, a political journalist and commentator. But, with Suga's term ending after only one year, there are fears of a return to Japan's "revolving door" of short-lived prime ministers.
HOW THE ELECTION WORKS
The campaign is only for Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers in the Diet and grassroots members, not the general public.
Whoever wins will likely become the next prime minister in a parliamentary vote, expected in early October, because the LDP and its coalition partner hold the majority in both houses.
If no one gets a majority in the Sept 29 ballot, a winner will be determined in a runoff, which will likely be influenced by a power struggle among party heavyweights that political watchers say could work in favor of Kishida.
