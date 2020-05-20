Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

LDP calls for 'policy mix' of monetary and fiscal stimulus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan must maintain an appropriate"policy mix" by adopting strong fiscal spending to go with the Bank of Japan's powerful monetary easing to protect the economy and jobs from the coronavirus fallout, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Wednesday.

The proposals, issued by the party's key policy council, provide the basis for stimulus measures to be funded by a second supplementary budget draft to be compiled on May 27.

The council made no mention of the size of the second extra budget although several lawmakers called for 100 trillion yen($929.28 billion) worth of measures.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#StayAtHome

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2020: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Label For Everyone: The Many Types Of Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Living In A Small Japanese Home As A Family Of Three

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iga Ueno Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon