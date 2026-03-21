Japan ruling party exec urges PM to hold top-level dialogue with Iran

A senior ruling party executive said Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi should explore top-level talks with Iran after Tehran indicated it is ready to help secure the passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy transport.

Takayuki Kobayashi, the policy chief of the Liberal Democratic Party, described Iran's messaging from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during an interview with Kyodo News as "unlike anything before," saying that Japan should seize the opportunity to strategically step up diplomacy.

"Japan has a history of fostering ties with Iran and there is a role that only Japan can play," Kobayashi told reporters in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

"We want the government to explore dialogue at the foreign ministers' level and depending on how the situation evolves at the summit level," said Kobayashi, a former economic security minister.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran has sent crude oil prices soaring, and disrupted energy supplies. Japan gets most of its crude oil imports from the Middle East and the strait bordering Iran to the north is a critical maritime transportation route.

"The government should take (Araghchi's comments) as a positive development because it gives us an opportunity to get more serious about making strategic diplomatic efforts," Kobayashi said.

During the interview with Kyodo News on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope for the role that Japan can play to end the "aggression."

The war in Iran was a major topic when Takaichi sat down with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday.

Takaichi's mentor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran in 2019, a trip that was part of his attempt to serve as a mediator at a time of heightened U.S.-Iran tensions over a nuclear deal during Trump's first term as president.

© KYODO