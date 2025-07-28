 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo. Image: Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP
politics

Japan ruling party eyes plenary meeting amid rift over PM resignation

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold a plenary meeting of its parliamentary members soon, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba insists on remaining in office despite calls from among his party to step down following a devastating national election loss.

The joint plenary meeting of members of both houses of the Diet is one of the LDP's decision-making bodies. A similar gathering was held on Monday in a less formal setting where many members called on Ishiba, the LDP president, to step down.

The upcoming gathering could put further pressure on Ishiba, who has stressed the need to avoid a political vacuum at a time when the nation is facing a host of challenges, including the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Japanese imports.

"It all comes down to explaining myself carefully, sincerely and without running away," Ishiba said.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters that details, such as the date and agenda of the meeting, have yet to be set. Asked whether a joint plenary meeting has the authority to call for a snap party leadership election, Moriyama said it would involve a "very complex" process.

The gathering is designated as a forum to discuss and decide in a majority vote on "particularly important" matters regarding the party's management and Diet affairs, according to the party's rules.

In an emergency situation, such as when the head of the LDP resigns during a presidential term, a joint plenary meeting can elect a new party chief, substituting for a party convention.

Although the ruling bloc no longer holds a majority in either chamber of parliament, a newly elected LDP president would still have a chance of becoming prime minister as the party and its smaller coalition partner Komeito are the largest force in the more powerful House of Representatives.

Some LDP members have been collecting signatures to urge the leadership to hold a formal plenary meeting in their bid to hold Ishiba accountable.

On Monday, LDP lawmakers from both houses of parliament held a meeting with party executives to discuss the outcome of the recent election and vent their feelings toward the leadership. It lasted well over four hours.

The LDP's internal wrangling is expected to continue at a busy time for the government.

An extraordinary Diet session will begin on Friday to select the upper house's new president following the July 20 election, which resulted in the LDP-Komeito bloc losing its majority and smaller opposition parties, including rightwing populist party Sanseito, increasing their presence.

Ishiba is scheduled to explain to parliament the details of a trade agreement recently reached between Japan and the United States.

The Japanese prime minister will also attend ceremonies to mark the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as the end of World War II.

By the end of August, the LDP is set to complete an internal review of the upper house election setback. Moriyama, the party's No.2 executive, has hinted at stepping down after the review.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

This is not helping the Nation, stability is not only required but mandatory in negotiable. Please, let's put aside egos and thirst for power and concentrate with what matters rebuilding the nation.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This is so typical of the LDP. They really don't give a damn of the electorate. They prefer to focus on their small turfs respectively and how to stab each other in the back, while completely ignoring the hardships of millions. They only stop to open their pockets for the Keidanren, because that's priority #1 for them of course!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

A meeting to hold another meeting. Japanese politics in a nutshell.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo