Japan ruling party eyes plenary meeting amid rift over PM resignation

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold a plenary meeting of its parliamentary members soon, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba insists on remaining in office despite calls from among his party to step down following a devastating national election loss.

The joint plenary meeting of members of both houses of the Diet is one of the LDP's decision-making bodies. A similar gathering was held on Monday in a less formal setting where many members called on Ishiba, the LDP president, to step down.

The upcoming gathering could put further pressure on Ishiba, who has stressed the need to avoid a political vacuum at a time when the nation is facing a host of challenges, including the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Japanese imports.

"It all comes down to explaining myself carefully, sincerely and without running away," Ishiba said.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters that details, such as the date and agenda of the meeting, have yet to be set. Asked whether a joint plenary meeting has the authority to call for a snap party leadership election, Moriyama said it would involve a "very complex" process.

The gathering is designated as a forum to discuss and decide in a majority vote on "particularly important" matters regarding the party's management and Diet affairs, according to the party's rules.

In an emergency situation, such as when the head of the LDP resigns during a presidential term, a joint plenary meeting can elect a new party chief, substituting for a party convention.

Although the ruling bloc no longer holds a majority in either chamber of parliament, a newly elected LDP president would still have a chance of becoming prime minister as the party and its smaller coalition partner Komeito are the largest force in the more powerful House of Representatives.

Some LDP members have been collecting signatures to urge the leadership to hold a formal plenary meeting in their bid to hold Ishiba accountable.

On Monday, LDP lawmakers from both houses of parliament held a meeting with party executives to discuss the outcome of the recent election and vent their feelings toward the leadership. It lasted well over four hours.

The LDP's internal wrangling is expected to continue at a busy time for the government.

An extraordinary Diet session will begin on Friday to select the upper house's new president following the July 20 election, which resulted in the LDP-Komeito bloc losing its majority and smaller opposition parties, including rightwing populist party Sanseito, increasing their presence.

Ishiba is scheduled to explain to parliament the details of a trade agreement recently reached between Japan and the United States.

The Japanese prime minister will also attend ceremonies to mark the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as the end of World War II.

By the end of August, the LDP is set to complete an internal review of the upper house election setback. Moriyama, the party's No.2 executive, has hinted at stepping down after the review.

