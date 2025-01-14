 Japan Today
Residents shop for sushi and sashimi at a Japanese supermarket in Beijing in August 2023. Image: AP file
Japan ruling party lawmaker urges China to lift seafood import ban

BEIJING

A senior Japanese ruling party lawmaker urged China on Tuesday to lift its blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports, as the countries' ruling parties held a dialogue session for the first time since October 2018.

Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, called for "concrete results" in moving forward the bilateral relationship, strained by various issues including the ban imposed following the start of discharges into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The LDP's No. 2 pointed out in his keynote speech that the countries need to boost mutual understanding between their peoples and strengthen dialogue at various levels to improve their ties.

Moriyama also called on Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals living in China and resume imports of Japanese beef, while expressing his hope that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Japan later this year.

Concern among Japanese expatriates in China has grown since the fatal stabbing of a Japanese boy in Shenzhen last September.

Speakers at the dialogue session included Makoto Nishida, secretary general of the LDP's coalition partner the Komeito party, and Liu Jianchao, chief of the Chinese Communist Party's International Department.

After the event, Moriyama and Nishida held talks with Wang. They are also scheduled to meet with Wang Huning, who is ranked No. 4 in the Communist Party's top leadership, later in the day.

The ruling parties' dialogue sessions, first held in China in 2006, were suspended in recent years due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moriyama and Nishida are leading a group of Japanese ruling bloc lawmakers on a three-day trip to China through Wednesday. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi held talks in Beijing in December.

Separately, Japanese farm minister Taku Eto said Tuesday in Tokyo he will make a three-day visit to China later this week for talks with his counterpart and other officials.

Eto said he will push for the resumption of Japanese agricultural and seafood imports by China during the visit starting Wednesday. "The Chinese market is attractive. I will pitch such (Japanese) items as marine products, beef and rice," he told a press conference.

Beijing imposed the Japanese seafood import ban in August 2023.

China also stopped imports of beef from Japan following the outbreak of mad cow disease in the neighboring country in 2001 and restricted rice imports, only allowing items quarantined at facilities in Japan designated by the Chinese government.

This ban is just another example of why China can never, ever be trusted - on trade or anything else. It should never have been implemented, as it clearly breaks WTO rules.

See Articles 2.2 and 5:

https://www.worldtradelaw.net/document.php?id=uragreements/spsagreement.pdf&mode=download

And China has the gall to apply for CPTPP membership, where one of the requirements is "a demonstrated pattern of complying with trade commitments." It's difficult to think of a country that is less qualified than China.

The LDP's No. 2 pointed out in his keynote speech that the countries need to boost mutual understanding between their peoples and strengthen dialogue at various levels to improve their ties.

Sadly, "mutual understanding" and "improved ties" are impossible whilst China constantly lies, threatens, and breaks the rules that are there in black and white.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan should ban seafood exports to China. On the grounds that Chinese nuclear powerplants discharge higher levels of tritium than the Fukushima plant discharges. And a international investigation of Chinese plants should be carried out.

"Scientists have pointed out that China’s own nuclear power plants release wastewater with higher levels of tritium than that found in Fukushima’s discharge, and that the levels are all within boundaries not considered to be harmful to human health."

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/aug/25/fukushima-daiichi-nuclear-power-plant-china-wastewater-release

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

