Japan ruling party looks to elect Kishida's successor on Sept 27

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at his office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party is considering holding a presidential election to pick the successor to the outgoing leader on Sept 27, party officials said Friday.

If finalized, the schedule would allow Kishida, who doubles as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, to attend the annual world leaders' debate session at the U.N. General Assembly that will begin Sept 24 in New York.

The officials said the period of official campaigning for the LDP presidency may begin on Sept 12, with the 15-day span being three days longer than for the previous poll in September 2021, when Kishida was elected.

The party's presidential election committee will decide the plan Tuesday, they added.

Kishida said last week that he will not seek reelection as LDP president, meaning he will not continue as prime minister beyond next month's leadership vote.

The Japanese prime minister is elected by lawmakers and the LDP-led ruling coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament.

