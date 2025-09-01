 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (R) has so far defied calls from some within the ruling LDP party to quit Image: JIJI Press/AFP
politics

Japan ruling party No. 2 offers to quit over vote debacle

By Hiroshi HIYAMA
TOKYO

The number two in Japan's ruling party offered to quit Tuesday following July's disastrous upper house election, even as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba clung on.

The July 20 election saw Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition lose its majority, months after also being forced into a minority government in the lower chamber.

"I wish to resign from my position as secretary general to take responsibility for the election results," Hiroshi Moriyama told a party meeting to review the election outcome.

Ishiba, who only took over as LDP chief and prime minister last year, must now decide on Moriyama's fate.

Ishiba himself has so far defied calls from some within the LDP to quit, and on Tuesday he reiterated that he still had work to do.

"Nearly one-tenth of workers -- close to seven million people -- are living at or near the minimum wage," Ishiba said.

"I will make appropriate decisions at an appropriate time. But first and foremost, I believe this means dedicating all my efforts to fulfilling what the people truly want me to accomplish," he said.

"I won't run away from taking responsibility," he also said. "I have no intention at all to cling onto my position."

Two other top LDP officials -- general council chairperson Shunichi Suzuki and policy chief Itsunori Onodera -- have also conveyed to Ishiba their intentions to quit, media reports said.

The centre-right LDP has governed Japan almost continuously since the 1950s.

Voter support has fallen in recent years because of anger over inflation and corruption scandals within the party.

Opinion polls last week suggested that Ishiba's ratings have bounced back since the election.

In one survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, more respondents (50 percent) now think Ishiba should remain than resign (42 percent).

The Yomiuri put the recovery down to the recent trade deal with the United States and efforts by Ishiba's government to curb the recent meteoric rise in rice prices.

There is also no obvious candidate to replace the 68-year-old.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "massive" trade deal with Japan only two days after the upper house election, cutting threatened US tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent.

He also announced that tariffs on Japanese cars -- a sector accounting for some eight percent of the Asian nation's jobs -- would come down to the same level from 27.5 percent now.

The deal -- which according to Trump includes $550 billion of Japanese investments into the United States -- has yet to come into force however.

Japan's tariffs envoy cancelled a trip to Washington last week over plans for a presidential order by Trump that would include stepped-up Japanese purchases of US rice, the Nikkei reported.

Rice prices have skyrocketed due to supply problems linked to a very hot summer in 2023 and panic-buying after a "megaquake" warning last year, among other factors.

Ishiba has appointed a new farm minister -- the popular Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, a potential challenger -- and his government has released emergency stocks in an effort to bring down prices.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Not a couple of happy campers. Let’s get some vitality into the government.

