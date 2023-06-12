Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party, speaks at the party's headquarters, in Tokyo
Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Japan ruling party official sees no reason for no-confidence vote in Kishida cabinet

TOKYO

Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday he could think of no reason why the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deserved a vote of no-confidence that could trigger a snap election.

An election for parliament's more powerful lower house is not due until 2025, but Kishida is looking to solidify his strength in the LDP ahead of a leadership race next fall, so as to ensure his re-election and retain the premiership.

Public support for Kishida was 43% in the latest poll, released on Monday by public broadcaster NHK, down 3 points from last month, though the disapproval rating rose 6 points to 37%.

What else is he going to say? This is just the opposition trying to push Kishida's hand and force him to call a snap election, but it makes absolutely ZERO sense, as the opposition is, as always, in disarray and will probably get their butts kicked yet again, in another election. Which is, by the way, wasting tax payers money once again!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

