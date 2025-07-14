 Japan Today
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pauses during a debate with leaders of other political parties at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on July 2. Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via AP
politics

Japan ruling party support plunges ahead of national election in NHK poll

TOKYO

Japan's ruling LDP party received its lowest score in an opinion poll since returning to power in 2012 in a survey by public broadcaster NHK on Monday, underlining the prospect that the governing bloc may struggle in Sunday's upper house election.

The Liberal Democratic Party's support fell 4.1 percentage points to 24% in a week, while backing for the LDP-led administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stayed unchanged at 31%, in the poll taken between July 11 and 13.

LDP support has been falling in recent surveys, suggesting that Ishiba's coalition of LDP and junior partner Komeito may lose its majority in the upper house too, after losing its lower house majority last October.

A poor showing would cast doubt on Ishiba's political future as his shaky government faces an August 1 deadline to strike a trade deal with the United States, less than two weeks after the vote.

The rise of smaller opposition parties that favour tax cuts and loose monetary policy could also complicate the Bank of Japan's interest hike schedule.

In the latest NHK poll, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party received 7.8% support, slightly down from a week before, while Sanseito, which has been seen a dark-horse populist conservative group, rose to 5.9%.

Democratic Party for the People registered 4.9% support, LDP partner Komeito 3.5%, Japan Innovation Party 3.1% and Japanese Communist Party 3.0%, while 33.7% of respondents supported no party.

Good

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The rise of smaller opposition parties that favour tax cuts and loose monetary policy 

Along with how these smaller parties are in various ways anti-foreigner, and some like Sanseito are against gay marriage

Hey, wait a sec... tax cuts?.... increased gov spending?... anti-immigrant.?.. anti-gay?... aren't these all longstanding LDP policies?

Somehow, like always, the LDP wins, even when it appears to be loosing.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

The country hasn’t a clue what it wants. People aren’t politically literate, the entire election process is like an adult version of a sports carnival and the quality of leadership and coherence in policy reflects it. They are dilly dallying their way through complex times where clear focus, vision and the ability to plot and communicate a strategy is vital. Still haven’t a clue what the opposition party stands for apart from Sanseito which is trying to tap into the anger and frustrations with easy scapegoating. Like drilling for oil.

Just saw a YouTube commercial two minutes ago where Ishibas message was a pledge to make a Japan where every single person can thrive. Some rich looking fella was sailing a boat, another geeza planting rice, there were some happy new born babies thrown in to boot. What does that even mean? Are they taking the proverbial? It’s ridiculous.

They do say we get the leaders that we deserve though, so we shall see Japan.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The fact the support is not 0%, some people just still loyal despite what they've done.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The country hasn’t a clue what it wants.

Funny, I think the opposite. I think Japan knows exactly what it wants, which is reflected in the policies of the parties.

It's just that people from Western 'progressive' liberal democracies don't get it.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

One problem is the expectations that the electorate had.

Ishiba talked a good game before he became PM.

He said the things that gave people hope for at least a little rational change.

They have well and truly seem that past and don't want a repeat of that.

Unfortunately, the political machine that Ishba is the leader of has no "Change Course" button.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Tamara am the furthest thing from a progressive so if you can let me know what Japan thinks it wants, just a couple of simple bullet points, you would be doing me a massive favor! Zein, in your view anyway.

How does Japan see itself say within ten years and/or what don’t to nation to become maybe also a great place to start. Not being facetious either, it’s a genuine request.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The country hasn’t a clue what it wants.

Japan know what they want, good growth economics, more population, however does Japan really make an effort and really consistent in pursuing that? Or just doing the opposite?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

