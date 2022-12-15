LDP panel agrees on tax hikes to beef up defense, with delay

A tax panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday agreed to raise the country's key taxes to pay for the defense budget, but stiff opposition among lawmakers effectively delayed a decision on when to implement the politically unpopular move.
The tax plan, following through on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's commitment to raise taxes to double defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2027, had become bogged down in wrangling among lawmakers who objected to near-term tax increases that could hurt Japan's fragile economy.
The tax plan will be written into an annual tax-code revision for the next fiscal year from April, with the aim of gaining formal government approval on Friday, Yoichi Miyazawa, chief of the ruling party's tax panel, told reporters after the panel's meeting.
"Participants agreed to leave the defense tax plan entirely to me," Miyazawa said.
However, the tax hikes will kick in "at an appropriate time" in fiscal year 2024 or thereafter, he said, stopping short of committing to exactly when to implement the tax hike or suggesting a possible delay.
The delay would highlight challenges for Kishida as his popularity dwindles and he juggles conflicting priorities that pit restoring Japan's tattered public finances against addressing geopolitical risks from an assertive China and unpredictable North Korea and Russia.
Japan is struggling to secure funding sources for planned defense spending of 43 trillion yen over the next five years, which could further complicate its aim of balancing the budget - excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - by fiscal year 2025.
Kishida has resisted calls from within his own party to issue additional bonds to fund defense spending. However, the government also recently floated issuing construction bonds to develop Self-Defense Forces facilities, Kyodo news reported, which would mark an unprecedented use of infrastructure-related debt for military purposes.
Among the three taxes, including a tobacco tax, targeted for increases, the special income tax was originally intended to help rebuild areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan, which was unrelated to military spending.
The corporate tax hikes would consist of a surtax of 4% to 4.5%, with exemptions for small firms with annual income of up to 24 million yen, Miyazawa said.
Many LDP lawmakers had objected, saying raising corporate taxes could undermine the push for wage increases the government considers necessary for sustained growth and inflation.
Under the defense build-up plan, Kishida told Miyazawa to come up with a tax hike plan that would secure about 1 trillion yen annually from the fiscal year starting April 2027.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
sakurasuki
So it's a done deal, which tax will be increase just wait for it.
Since corporate need to pay more tax, just forget to wage increases for Japanese people.
JeffLee
Why would they say that? After corporations got their tax cut under Abe, they continued their wage-suppression policies, which they continue to do now with profits back near record highs and their cash piles of retained earnings growing higher and higher.
Recent history shows quite clearly that there is no correlation between Japanese corporations' financial health and their workers' wages. What is needed is stronger labor unions and higher mandated minimum wages.
dagon
Purely anecdotal, but I have heard from Japanese acquaintances who work on freelance , yearly contracts that exemptions and deductions are beings reduced and rates risen.
So it appears to be one way to fund this new defense push is to extract more from the precarious contract workers whose numbers have grown due to the predatory policies of LDP insiders.
As other posters have noted, Wall Street and the Pentagon have long had their eyes on the financial reserves of Japanese workers.
Jozef
corporate tax rate Japan soon 30 % +
Singapore. 17 %, 3 year exemption for start ups
South Korea as from 2023. 20 %
Taiwan 19 %
Japan is driving the foreign companies out.
my company and 4 jobs I have relocated to Singapore.
we were a net value creator bringing in much more money in Japan than we took out.
? why ?
Steven Mccarthy
I certainly hope this money is spent wisely on US weaponry.!.
Meiyouwenti
“Since corporate need to pay more tax, just forget to wage increases for Japanese people.”
Corporations can reduce the amount of corporate tax they have to pay by increasing wages, which are deemed as expenses and can be deducted from pre-tax corporate income. They would rather increase wages than pay more tax.
Cricky
The LDP are not shooting themselves in the foot, they shoot that off along time ago it’s now the knees or stumps they are shooting. But they still believe it’s 1980, as they drag their rotting corpse forward. The whole system needs revision with a focus on big business who call the shots. They are the unelected drivers of stagnated wages, pathetic laws related to basic workers rights. They even have a say in the legal system the prosecutors have to obey big business. There is a lot to fix before Japan can enter the 2000s.
Rodney
We have a load of weapons for self defense. This increase is for offensive weapons.
I wonder if the LDP knows that pensions need to paid, hospital beds are full every winter, Tokyo is warned about the big overdue earthquake estimated to kill 330,000 and damage or destroy One million buildings?
we have no enemies to go to war with, but I guess we do have an occupying military force which has enemies everywhere…