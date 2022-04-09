Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, Russia aiming to start talks on salmon, trout quotas

TOKYO

The Japanese and Russian governments are arranging to start negotiations over the fishing quota of salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, several Japanese government sources say.

Although the two nations hope to start the talks this week, the attempt by Japan to decide on the quota for its exclusive economic zone could face difficulties as Russia opposes the economic sanctions imposed by Japan along with other countries in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as the Japanese government has judged it necessary to hold negotiations in order to secure its own interests. The two nations hold talks over the quota every spring, as the fishing season in Japan's EEZ is said to peak around April and May.

The Japanese government intends to launch talks online as early as Monday with senior Fisheries Agency officials set to hammer out details on fishing operations.

Japan pays a cooperation fee to Russia as salmon and trout belong to the country where they were spawned.

Last year, the two agreed on a quota of 2,050 tons and a fee of between 260 million yen ($2 million) and 300 million yen, depending on the actual catch.

Meanwhile, Japan has also paid Russia an entry fee to conduct a trial operation of "dragnet fishing" within Russia's EEZ, when fishing operations get into full swing in June.

"[T]the two nations hope to start the talks this week."

Both? As in, the other guy is going to show up?

I know that hope springs eternal, but I wouldn't sit in an empty conference room for too long waiting for the other guys to show up.

They might be busy doing other stuff; perhaps crouched in a trench in the red dirt not far from Chernobyl . . . for instance.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I think Japan may have to settle for prohibiting Russian ships from fishing in the Japanese EEZ, Japanese fishing vessels not fishing in the Russian EEZ and be satisfied with the number of fish that can be caught in Japanese waters or imported from Canada and the US.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They just kick several russian diplomats out not long ago. I doubt Russia will take that kindly. Our government can kiss those quota goodbye.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan pays a cooperation fee to Russia as salmon and trout belong to the country where they were spawned.

And instead of ending that support as part of sanctions about the war they will continue.

Gotta get that salmon.

Add salmon to oil and tobacco to Japan's continuing support of the Russian war effort.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

