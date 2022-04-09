Japan, Russia aiming to start talks on salmon, trout quotas

The Japanese and Russian governments are arranging to start negotiations over the fishing quota of salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, several Japanese government sources say.

Although the two nations hope to start the talks this week, the attempt by Japan to decide on the quota for its exclusive economic zone could face difficulties as Russia opposes the economic sanctions imposed by Japan along with other countries in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as the Japanese government has judged it necessary to hold negotiations in order to secure its own interests. The two nations hold talks over the quota every spring, as the fishing season in Japan's EEZ is said to peak around April and May.

The Japanese government intends to launch talks online as early as Monday with senior Fisheries Agency officials set to hammer out details on fishing operations.

Japan pays a cooperation fee to Russia as salmon and trout belong to the country where they were spawned.

Last year, the two agreed on a quota of 2,050 tons and a fee of between 260 million yen ($2 million) and 300 million yen, depending on the actual catch.

Meanwhile, Japan has also paid Russia an entry fee to conduct a trial operation of "dragnet fishing" within Russia's EEZ, when fishing operations get into full swing in June.

