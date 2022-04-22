Japan, Russia strike deal on salmon, trout fishing despite sanctions

Japan and Russia have clinched a deal on Tokyo's fishing quota for salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, Japan's Fisheries Agency said Saturday, reaching an agreement on the issue despite Japan's economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The two countries agreed on Japan's quota of 2,050 tons within its exclusive economic zone for 2022, the same level as last year, and the payment to Russia of a fee between 200 million yen ($1.5 million) and 300 million yen, depending on the actual catch.
The two sides are expected to sign the document on Monday.
Japan pays a "cooperation fee" to Russia as salmon and trout, according to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, belong to the country in which they were spawned.
Japan and Russia started negotiations on April 11 even as Tokyo has been stepping up sanctions against Moscow in an effort, along with the United States and European countries, to pressure Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.
The agency said it is likely the Japanese side will start fishing in early May following the latest agreement.
In Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, the ban on net fishing for salmon and trout is normally lifted on April 10. But this year there has been no fishing allowed as the ban remains in effect pending the outcome of negotiations.
The two countries have held talks on Japan's quota of salmon and trout every spring.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
Thomas Goodtime
Japan never ceases to amaze me with its double standards, greed, and two faced-ness ( is that even a word??)
Yrral
Thomas,maybe they do not know any better,and you down voter too
Mr Kipling
Japan putting Japan first. Europe putting the US first.
dagon
Japan pays a "cooperation fee" to Russia as salmon and trout, according to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, belong to the country in which they were spawned.
I suppose the Japanese market's addiction to freshwater fish is much stronger than any expressions of commitment to opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Thomas Goodtime
@Yrral
No problem. Downvotes are worn like a badge of honour!
Mat
Well, this seems rather two-faced.
Condemn Russian government for warcrimes on one hand; cut a deal to buy fish with the other hand.
What, Japan has not enough fish? I'm certain the country would be just fine if it had 2000tons less fish. This deal should not have been considered, let alone approved. Disgusting.
kurisupisu
Japan needs to have a ready supply of sushi and this deal shows nothing changes that!
James
I would prefer to pay a little extra for salmon and not have this deal than paying extra for salmon because supermarkets see an opportunity to raise prices for a while.
Aly Rustom
Could not have said it better myself Thomas. Tip of the stetson to you sir.
Michael Machida
Something is fish about this partnership.
Michael Machida
MOD: PLEASE CHANGE MY POST TO READ FISHY
Addfwyn
Honestly good news for a lot of fishermen that were probably really worried about their livelihoods. $1 million payment to Russia is nothing that will have any impact on Japan or Russian governments, and is not going to be the straw that ends the war. It will however, have a massive impact on a lot of workers who rely on the industry.
Really good to see they could work this out.