Japan, Russia to hold 2-plus-2 talks next week in Moscow

Japan and Russia will hold a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers next week in Moscow, the Japanese government announced Friday, with North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles expected to top the agenda.

In the talks on Tuesday, the ministers are also likely to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and enhancing mutual confidence, as well as ongoing economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu will be taking part in the third such meeting between the two countries.

The two nations held their first two-plus-two talks in November 2013 and second in March 2017, both in Tokyo.

The third round was set when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow in May, agreeing to work together toward North Korea's denuclearization.

© KYODO