Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Official DoD photo by Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron Hostutler
politics

Japan, Russia to hold 2-plus-2 talks next week in Moscow

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan and Russia will hold a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers next week in Moscow, the Japanese government announced Friday, with North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles expected to top the agenda.

In the talks on Tuesday, the ministers are also likely to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and enhancing mutual confidence, as well as ongoing economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu will be taking part in the third such meeting between the two countries.

The two nations held their first two-plus-two talks in November 2013 and second in March 2017, both in Tokyo.

The third round was set when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow in May, agreeing to work together toward North Korea's denuclearization.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Give us back our Hoppo Ryodo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN