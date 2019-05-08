Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, Russia to hold talks on territorial dispute on Friday

MOSCOW

Japan and Russia's foreign ministers will hold a new round of talks in Moscow on Friday aiming to resolve a territorial dispute between the two countries, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Japan has been mounting a push to resolve a dispute over four islands - known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia - which has prevented Moscow and Tokyo from formally ending their World War Two hostilities.

