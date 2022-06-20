Japan, S Korea, Australia, New Zealand eye summit on NATO fringes

Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are considering holding a four-way summit on the fringes of a NATO leaders' gathering in Spain next week, a source close to the South Korean presidential office said Monday.
The envisaged meeting during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization gathering is seen by the four nations as an attempt to keep an assertive China in check in the Indo-Pacific after Russia's invasion of Ukraine heightened concerns about its implications for the region where Beijing has been expanding its influence.
Japan has sounded out South Korea about the possibility of the quadripartite meeting, the source said.
Leaders from the four nations are expected to deepen cooperation in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific and may discuss increased support for Pacific island nations, sources familiar with the matter said.
China and the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands signed a security treaty to reportedly allow the deployment of Chinese troops, a development, if realized, that would spark concerns among regional powers such as Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.
Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are not members of NATO but have been invited as partners to the summit to be held in Madrid on June 29 and 30.
The four-way meeting would add a new dimension to the multilateral cooperation framework in pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Japan and Australia are part of the Quad framework with India and the United States.
South Korea has been exploring the possibility of a summit between Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Madrid but the outlook remains uncertain, with a senior Japanese government source saying, "Nothing is decided."
As bilateral relations remain frosty over wartime issues that date back to the 1910-1945 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, no bilateral summit talks have been held since 2019.
But Yoon, who took office in May with a pledge to strengthen ties with the United States and Japan, has been seeking to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties in a "future-oriented" fashion.
Kishida has also stressed the need for dialogue even though Tokyo does not plan to budge on its stance that the ball is in South Korea's court and issues related to wartime compensation have been settled by bilateral agreements.© KYODO
Toshihiro
Yeah, despite South Korea being a US ally, its cooperation with Japan will be riddled with a lot of friction. What's more is that South Korea is quite friendlier towards China compared to Japan as Seoul considers Beijing as a mediator with the North. Forming a NATO-esque regional bloc in the Western Pacific will just prompt China, Russia and the North to form their own alliance and possible lead into the bipolarization of the region.
OssanAmerica
NATO is clearly destined to amend it's purpose if not it's name. The world is now divided into the Democracies, and the Autocracies. From the viewpoint of the former, the latter pose a threat to the peace and stability of the world. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's continued threat of invdading Taiwan, this is no idle speculation.
Sh1mon M4sada
Wasting resources, Asian nations should be taking care of their own backyard. Of all nations that makes the most attractive target for China, it's Japan and South Korea, because China would have a winfall economically if Japan or South Korea is mired in conflict.
Similarly, Taiwan and Malaysia are very attractive strategic target because of locations, and I dare say if the situation worsen, the first country to be attacked by China will be Malaysia, then Taiwan.
Sh1mon M4sada
They already have, remember "Strategic Partner Without Limits"?
Like it or not, China is on the march, the problem in Europe is of its own making, NATO member's own making, especially Germany its most influential member. Asian nations should just stay out of it.
More important is to strengthen the Malacca strait (Malaysia). Because the SCS and Malacca strait, is Japan's lifeline for energy, raw materials and export trade. If Japan doesn't shore it up, it will likely fall into China's controls, and it may have already be too late given Sri Lanka's situation.