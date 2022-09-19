Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, S Korean foreign ministers to meet in New York

TOKYO

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will meet with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in New York on Monday, a Japanese government source said.

The meeting could pave the way for talks between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in New York this week on the fringes of an ongoing U.N. General Assembly meeting.

Bilateral ties have soured over a number of issues including a South Korean Supreme Court ruling in 2018 on wartime labor compensation.

However, there have been signs of an improvement in relations recently, with newly elected President Yoon repeatedly calling for a meeting with the Japanese prime minister.

