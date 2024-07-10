 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: HUNG CHIN LIU/iStock
politics

Japan, S. Korea leaders meet to discuss N. Korea

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Wednesday to discuss North Korea's growing military threat and possibly its deepening relations with Russia.

Kishida and Yoon will likely confirm in Washington the importance of close communications toward a successful 60th anniversary next year of the two countries normalizing diplomatic ties, Japanese officials said earlier.

The leaders, who last had a meeting in Seoul in May, are also expected to reaffirm that the countries will strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States, the officials said.

Kishida and Yoon's talks took place on the eve of their meeting for the third straight year with NATO leaders.

Along with Australia and New Zealand, the two countries have been invited to the annual NATO summit as the alliance's four Indo-Pacific partners.

NATO and the four countries have been increasing dialogue and cooperation, bilaterally and collectively, in the face of security challenges such as those posed by China and Russia.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog