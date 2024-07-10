Japan, S. Korea leaders meet to discuss N. Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Wednesday to discuss North Korea's growing military threat and possibly its deepening relations with Russia.

Kishida and Yoon will likely confirm in Washington the importance of close communications toward a successful 60th anniversary next year of the two countries normalizing diplomatic ties, Japanese officials said earlier.

The leaders, who last had a meeting in Seoul in May, are also expected to reaffirm that the countries will strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States, the officials said.

Kishida and Yoon's talks took place on the eve of their meeting for the third straight year with NATO leaders.

Along with Australia and New Zealand, the two countries have been invited to the annual NATO summit as the alliance's four Indo-Pacific partners.

NATO and the four countries have been increasing dialogue and cooperation, bilaterally and collectively, in the face of security challenges such as those posed by China and Russia.

