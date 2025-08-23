Japan, S Korea leaders to seek closer ties as Lee makes 1st visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet Saturday for summit talks that are expected to focus on common security and economic challenges while adding impetus to the recent thawing in bilateral ties.

Lee's selection of Japan as the destination of his first overseas trip for a bilateral meeting bodes well for the Asian neighbors, which have been seeking to improve relations despite difficulties stemming from their wartime past.

Keeping the momentum going for bilateral cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges are priorities for the two nations as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic ties.

The second face-to-face meeting for Ishiba and Lee, who became president in June, comes as Japan and South Korea face similar issue, ranging from North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's rise to declining birthrates at home.

Tokyo and Seoul, both key U.S. allies in Asia, also share the challenge of trying to deepen cooperation with Washington over security while addressing the threats on the economic front of higher import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lee's visit to Japan is part of efforts to maintain close communication through regular reciprocal trips by the leaders for summits. After a hiatus when bilateral ties cooled, they resumed under the predecessors of Ishiba and Lee.

The South Korean president, who had previously taken a firm stance on issues related to Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, has softened his rhetoric and adopted a more pragmatic diplomatic approach.

Ishiba has said he wants to develop ties, calling the two nations "important partners" who should jointly tackle global issues. Lee, meanwhile, has underlined the need for "forward-looking" mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan.

The issue of compensation for Korean conscripted wartime laborers in Japan and Korean "comfort women," who were forced to work at Japanese military brothels, has cast a shadow over bilateral ties.

Ishiba and Lee met for the first time for a summit in June on the fringes of the Group of Seven leaders' meeting in Canada.

Lee is scheduled to travel from Japan to the United States for a summit with Trump, where the two are expected to discuss the tariff issue.

