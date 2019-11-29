Japan, S Korea start working-level trade talks

Japan and South Korea started working-level talks Thursday as part of efforts to address a bilateral trade row, a senior Japanese government official said.
South Korea hopes the talks lead to full-fledged negotiations over Japan's tightening of controls from a national security perspective on some materials critical for South Korean manufacturers of semiconductors and display panels.
Earlier Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that working-level officials from the two countries' trade ministries met in Seoul "in preparation for earnest negotiations" over Japan's export controls on South Korea.
The two sides appear to have discussed the date and the venue of possible talks between director general-level officials from their trade authorities, Yonhap said.
Last week, the two governments agreed to hold talks on export controls, while South Korea reversed its decision to terminate a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact, with just hours left before its expiration.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Wobot
Knew this would happen eventually. It's good for both sides
oldman_13
South Korea slowly starting to cave.
Erik Morales
C'mon SK, you can do it. SK reminds me of a badly behaved dog who bit their owner (Japan) and upset their owners partner (US) and is coming back with its tail tucked under shaking because the threat of the other scary dog (NK) is still present.
tictactogo
I don’t understand what’s there to talk about? Japan had already informed three conditions to resolve security concerns by SK’s inadequate export management in order for SK to be enrolled back in Whitelisted countries.
AlexBecu
Dear S. Korea,
If you don't back down on the court ruling, if you ask for more money after you got paid in 1965, if you break agreements like you have already 2015... Then you'll end up hitting a brick wall yet again!
Progress on Japan S. Korea relations is in S. Korea court. You can have good relations with Japan or you can have bad relations with Japan... but you can't use the past anymore to fuel the fire and hate. Relations was normalized in 1965 when you signed the aggrement! You are breaking that promise and agreement! You are a bad ally, neighbor and friend!