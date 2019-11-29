Japan, S Korea start working-level trade talks

Japan and South Korea started working-level talks Thursday as part of efforts to address a bilateral trade row, a senior Japanese government official said.

South Korea hopes the talks lead to full-fledged negotiations over Japan's tightening of controls from a national security perspective on some materials critical for South Korean manufacturers of semiconductors and display panels.

Earlier Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that working-level officials from the two countries' trade ministries met in Seoul "in preparation for earnest negotiations" over Japan's export controls on South Korea.

The two sides appear to have discussed the date and the venue of possible talks between director general-level officials from their trade authorities, Yonhap said.

Last week, the two governments agreed to hold talks on export controls, while South Korea reversed its decision to terminate a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact, with just hours left before its expiration.

