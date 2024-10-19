 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, S Korea, U.S. call for action on N Korean rights abuses

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japan, South Korea and the United States on Friday held a high-level meeting on North Korean human rights violations, calling on the international community to shift from monitoring to action.

Their joint statement after the meeting in Washington, which they described as the first of its kind, said the countries had agreed to seek greater access to independent sources of information in North Korea, support escapees and increase global awareness of abuses perpetrated by its regime.

"The most important thing that we want to undertake while we're here is to raise the profile of these issues," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said as he began discussions with Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada and South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung Ho.

He said the United States believes the violations that people in North Korea are facing are "becoming more severe, more urgent and more concerning."

While noting North Korea continues to invest resources on developing nuclear weapons and missiles rather than on improving the basic welfare of its citizens, Yamada highlighted Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago as further evidence of its "serious violation of human rights."

"With the aging of the abductees and their families, the abductions issue is a humanitarian and time-sensitive issue, with no time to spare," the envoy said.

Kim said the international community needs to send a "strong warning that no act of human rights abuse will be tolerated, and that there will be no safe haven anywhere in the world for the perpetrators."

"Furthermore, in response to the North Korean people's yearning for freedom, we must actually seek ways for them to access information and the truth from the outside world," the South Korean minister said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog