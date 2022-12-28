Japan, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in carbon recycling, hydrogen energy

Japan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector, including carbon recycling technology and the use of hydrogen and ammonia as a clean fuel source, to achieve a carbon neutral society, the Japanese industry ministry said Tuesday.

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman agreed in their talks in Riyadh over the weekend to cooperate in cutting emissions through the promotion of the circular carbon economy and other relevant technologies.

The major oil producer in the Middle East has unveiled its Vision 2030 economic reform blueprint to reduce its dependence on oil exports and strive to build a diversified, private-sector driven economy.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted energy supplies around the world, the two ministers also reaffirmed the importance of securing stable provisions by advancing dialogue between oil producers and importers.

Following his trip to the Middle East and Asia, which includes stops at Oman and Malaysia, Nishimura will make a six-day visit to the United States from Jan 5.

During his trip to the United States, Nishimura plans to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

